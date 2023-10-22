How to Learn Singing: A Master Class for Beginners of Any Age With Hindustani Classical Vocalist Supriyo Dutta

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA—Yes, some people have natural talent for singing. But can anyone learn how to sing? The short answer is: yes, anyone can learn and at any age, says Supriyo Dutta, India’s young maestro in Hindustani vocal classical music who has performed extensively in India as well as in the United States, Australia, and Europe, among others.

Mr. Dutta was recently in Boston to present a few workshops on singing at the LearnQuest Academy of Music. INDIA New England News sat down with him for an exclusive video interview on basic of learning singing as well as Mr. Dutta’s musical journey.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Dutta is trained under some of the finest and legendary icons of Indian classical music namely, Pandit Ramkrishna Basu (Indore gharana) , Padmashri and Sangeet Natak Academi Ratna awardee Pandit Vijay Kichlu and Vidushi Subhra Guha.

Mr. Dutta was a National Scholar under Ministry of Culture as a student and also a recipient of many Gold Medals; Bijon Ghosh Dastidar award, Prasun Bandopadhyay Memorial award, Sarbo-Bharatiya Sangeet o Sanskriti Parishad and from many other reputed organizations.

Few of his performances across the globe includes Woodford festival in Australia, Filarmonica Romana; North American Bengali Conference ( NABC ) , Concerts for Deutsch-lndische Gesellschaft ( DIG ) Germany , Concert tour for Alliance Francaise, India International Centre -New Delhi, Horizon Series concerts for ICCR at Pune , Mumbai, Kolkata ; Holi Sangeet Utsavat NZCC -Patiala , Samraat Sangeet Sanmellan–Goa , Dakkhini Sangeet Sanmellane Kolkata, Pratibha Utsav from Sangeet Natak Academi , New Delhi ; West Bengal State Music Academy’s Annual festival at Kolkata , Festival dell’ Oriente–Rome , Diwali Festival at auditorium Parco della Musica–Rome , Conservatorio di Musica“guiseppe verde” Torino ( Italy ) , Museo di Arte Orientale ( MAO ) , National Youth festival –Gwalior, National Integration camp –Kerala.

Mr. Dutta is an active and eloquent crusader of music and regularly holds highly commended training classes and workshops for both in India and abroad in schools and university levels as well. He has several Cds and digital releases to his credits including “Raga Reminiscence” from India ; “Passionate voice” released in Europe last year. In recent “Ustad Amir Khan-the path breaking modernist” hosted by Sangeet Ashram won him Calcutta International Cult Film Festival award.

Mr. Dutta has conducted several conferences on Indian classical music with students of Universita Degli Studidi Torino, Fondazione Universita Della Terzaeta Milano Duomo , Musicology Department of Universita Degli Studi di Milano , Conservatorio di Musica–Milano , Festival dell’ Orient –Rome , Organico Scena Artistica(OSA) –Locarno ( Switzerland ), Woodford Festival –Australia. Further he also holds regular workshops and classes in various parts of the world on voice training. Instrumentalists of various genre beside vocalists also joins his workshops and classes on comparative study of basics of Occidental music and Indian classical music.