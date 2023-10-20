Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Nupur Sanon, Richa Chadha, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK reveals his motivation for the day

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, is finding his motivation for the day, with the quaint quote: “Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet.”

The quote belongs to the song ‘Sunoh’ from Zoya Akhtar’s streaming film ‘The Archies’ which stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Known as one of the biggest and most hardworking actors in Bollywood, SRK, who also goes by the moniker of ‘King Khan’, is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ which is touted to be yet another mega-blockbuster despite being shrouded in mystery.

Furthermore, as the film is coming on the same date as superstar Prabhas’ much awaited film ‘Salaar – Part 1: The Ceasefire’, it is one giant colliding with another in the cinemas, so December 22, is going to be a very interesting date for cinephiles.

Taking to the platform, SRK spoke of his motivation from the quote while sharing a clip of the song ‘Sunoh’ from Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘The Archies’. He wrote: “This is so quaint and beautiful the world of ‘The Archies’. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja.”

As SRK’s own daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with the film, the ‘Pathaan’ star is eagerly awaiting the movie and has wished all the stars and the film’s crew best of luck.

A vibrant and energetic track whose rhythm and melody harnesses old-school rock ‘n’ roll vibes, ‘Sunoh’ emits pure 1960’s garage rock vibes while simultaneously bringing in aspects of modern production and catchy teenage grooves.

A reimagining of the American comic book ‘The Archies’, the new Zoya Akhtar version follows the comic’s main characters from an Indian perspective, and is set in the fictional town of Riverdale from the comic book in 1960’s India.

The cast of the teen comedy coming-of-age musical includes: Dot (real name Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film will drop on Netflix.

Nupur Sanon makes scintillating debut, Twitterati hail her winsome performance

Mumbai– Actress Nupur Sanon, who makes her debut with the pan-India masala film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, has received resounding applause and appreciation from the audience for her work in the film. In the film, she shares the screen with the mass entertainer Ravi Teja but, Nupur shines in her role as she commands a terrific ability to hold her own in front of a seasoned star, making her a promising talent to look for in times to come.

The audience has praised her for seamlessly blending in dispelling any notions of language barriers, and embracing the warm and welcoming atmosphere. Nupur’s part in the film is a classic commercial role, coupled with emotionally charged performance-oriented scenes, which acts as a strong indicator to her versatility as an actress.

Nupur’s debut performance has been further elevated by the film’s technical excellence, the passion of director Vamsee, and the successful track record of the producers.

Netizens on social media have hailed the actress’s performance in the film. An Internet user wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: “’Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a killer film. Maza aagaya dekh ke. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is such a boss and Nupur Sanon looked like a apsara #TigerNageswaraRao #RaviTeja #NupurSanon.”

Another tweeted: “I have become a Nupur Sanon fan after watching #TigerNageswaraRao. She speaks with her eyes, railway station scene was mind blowing. Emotions se hi dil chhu liya. Guys go watchhh it. She and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja looked so good together. #NupurSanon #RaviTeja (sic).”

Drawing parallel with her sister Kriti, a third user tweeted: “Yeh ek aur Sanon hai jo screen par great presence aur acting dikha rahi hain, isse saabit hota hai ki unka talent unke parivaar mein hai.”

Someone who caught the first day first show of the film wrote on X: “Kya Time baad achhi film dekhi hai. Power pack film hai. I will suggest dekho jaake. Ravi Anna is such a bomb actor plus Nupur looked ekdum cute with her acting performance #TigerNageswaraRao #RaviTeja #NupurSanon #MassMaharaja”.

Another one wrote: “Main toh abhi se Nupur ki fan hoon, she is so beautiful. What a crazy debut, aag lagane wali film hai. Must watch, Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon look so good together #TigerNageswaraRao.”

In her very first film, Nupur Sanon has left a mark. Her performance in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is earning her accolades for her emotive and impactful portrayal and cultivating a new fan base. With a confident and compelling debut, the actress has made the industry leaders take notice of her.

Nupur Sanon says: “I’m incredibly thankful for the warm embrace I’ve received in the Telugu film industry. Working on ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ has been a dream come true, and the support from the team and the audience has been overwhelming. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Tiger Shroff seeks blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai– Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, whose new film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ debuted in theatres, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday.

The actor was seen donning an ivory coloured floral print kurta.

He also offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought blessings on the release day.

Meanwhile, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, which also stars veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, reunites Tiger with his ‘Heropanti’ actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently feted with the National Film Award for Best Actress, after nine years.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is a sci-fi film set in a dystopian future, and has finally been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

As for Kriti, she shared her Best Actress National Film Award with Alia Bhatt.

While Kriti was honoured for her work in the streaming film ‘Mimi’, Alia was honoured for her work in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to share the stage for 1st time in India Film Project

Mumbai– Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are known for their work together in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, are set to share the stage before a live audience, together as a couple for the first time at the upcoming India Film Project in Mumbai during the weekend.

Both Ali and Richa have recently registered huge success with their Richa’s ‘Fukrey 3’ entering the Rs 100 crore club and Ali’s streaming release ‘Khufiya’ receiving a positive response from the audience.

The two day event acts as a nurturing environment and a platform for creative minds across arts and culture, offering in-depth discussions about their professions, addressing pertinent questions, and providing valuable insights.

Expressing her excitement, Richa said: “It’s a unique occasion for Ali and me to come together on a public platform like the India Film Project. We’re thrilled to share our experiences, both as actors and as collaborators in Pushing Buttons Studios. I have always loved watching when two actors collaborate in this unique platform. Ali and I always are each other’s sounding board and this platform is a unique way to engage in a chat with the audiences and with each other.”

Richa and Ali are the founders of the production house Pushing Buttons Studios, and will engage in a captivating exchange in a unique format of actors on actors, where they will be interviewing each other on their craft. Their conversation will also touch upon various facets of their careers, from their dynamic collaboration within their production venture to their personal journeys, navigating the intricacies of being both life partners and professionals in the same industry.

Ali Fazal said: “This conversation is a conversation starter for artistes on artistes. To maybe shed a light on our own individual perspectives on the art of acting as we see it today. We hope that some of this resonates with artists across the globe. The world of cinema is ever changing and there is space for everyone and anyone who wants to create.”

The India Film Project is scheduled to take place on ground at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on October 21 and 22, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ is shot with real Indian soldiers

Mumbai– Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ recently released its teaser which got heavy praise from audiences. The film is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Many of the soldiers featured in the action scenes were in fact real life personnel in the Indian Army.

The ‘Sardar Udham’ star is essaying the roles of some of the most revered heroes of India, which even makes the roles themselves a harrowingly difficult task, given the weight of the subject matter and the reverence of the figure on hand.

Nonetheless, the actor was perfectly able to pull off the role of Sam Manekshaw, nailing it right from his posture to his overall demeanour, thus really helping to bring the iconic military figure to life.

The film being a biopic based on one of the greatest and most battle-hardened soldiers ever naturally features several war scenes, as well as scenes depicting settings of the Army command, Armed Forces personnel and more.

Interestingly enough, in order to ensure maximum authenticity and do justice to the Indian military, many of the artistes featured in the film for various action sequences, or any scene involving the military features are not junior artistes.

Instead, all the extras who don the uniform of the Army are real-life personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, meaning that they shot the film with real soldiers while showing actual Indian Army cantonments, and using sets to portray the more dramatic moments of the film.

Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit theatres on December 1, 2023. (IANS)