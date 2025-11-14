Honey Singh Says Working With Kapil Sharma Is “Effortless” as Duo Reunite for Party Track “Phurr”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his long-standing bond with comedian Kapil Sharma as the two reunite for “Phurr,” a high-energy party anthem featured in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Honey Singh said collaborating with Kapil always brings laughter and ease to the creative process. “Kapil is a very dear friend, and doing a song for his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was a lot of fun,” he said. “‘Phurr’ is a total party banger — it’s got that groove that’ll make you want to hit the dance floor and not leave! So, let’s all Phurr our way to the cinemas.”

The vibrant track is filmed in a massive stadium setting filled with disco lighting and high-voltage energy. Sung by Honey Singh and Josh Brar, the song features music produced by Honey Singh with lyrics by Raj Brar.

The video features Kapil Sharma along with Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan.

Parul Gulati, who appears in the film, said her reunion with Honey Singh was emotional and nostalgic. The two last collaborated nearly a decade ago on the film Zorawar. “When I met Honey after so many years, it truly felt like time had stood still,” she told IANS. “We instantly went back to those Zorawar days — the rehearsals, the laughter, the chaos.”

Gulati added that Singh’s energy remains unchanged. “Working with him again after ten years felt nostalgic but also refreshing. He has the same infectious energy, the same passion for music. It’s amazing to see how much he’s evolved as an artist. Shooting this song together brought back so many memories. It felt like coming full circle.” (Source: IANS)