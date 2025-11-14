‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Review: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan Lead a Warm, Crowd-Pleasing Family Entertainer

- Advertisement -

In a year dominated by thrillers and high-budget spectacles, De De Pyaar De 2 stands out as one of 2025’s few true family entertainers — a film built on humor, emotion, and a sincere exploration of modern relationships. Running 146 minutes and directed by Anshul Sharma from a script by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the sequel lives up to the 2019 hit while carving out its own identity.

The film delivers an easy blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and stirring emotional moments, anchored by a story that feels both relatable and heartfelt. Ajay Devgn returns to a genre he helped define, shifting smoothly between understated humor and restrained emotion. His self-referential nods to his earlier roles are timed perfectly and offer a fun layer for longtime fans.

R. Madhavan brings depth and warmth to the film as a father grappling with complicated feelings. His chemistry with Devgn adds weight to the story, and several of his scenes strike a balance between sharp humor and genuine vulnerability.

Rakul Preet Singh turns in one of her strongest performances to date, portraying charm and confidence with ease. Jaaved Jaaferi steals scenes with impeccable comic timing, while Meezaan makes an impression in the second half, delivering style and presence in limited screen time.

The supporting cast — including Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Suhasini Mulay — rounds out the narrative with natural, grounded performances that enhance the film’s emotional tone.

Director Anshul Sharma shapes the sequel with sensitivity and wit. His approach emphasizes authentic emotion over spectacle, allowing the actors room to create characters that feel lived-in and believable. Sharma’s direction keeps the storytelling fluid, making the film feel like a natural continuation rather than a cash-in sequel.

The callbacks to the first film are woven in thoughtfully, and the final 20 to 30 minutes deliver a stirring crescendo that caps the film with one of the more emotionally satisfying endings in recent mainstream Hindi cinema.

De De Pyaar De 2 is a big-screen experience made for families — warm, funny, sincere, and refreshingly vulnerable. It succeeds by grounding its story in honesty and emotion, reminding audiences that films about love, family, and connection can resonate deeply when told with care. (Source: IANS)