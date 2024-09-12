Guru Randhawa, Rick Ross drop poster of their upcoming track ‘Rich Life’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The poster of singer-actor Guru Randhawa and American rapper Rick Ross’s new collaboration ‘Rich Life’ was unveiled on Thursday. It promises a blend of Randhawa’s catchy Hindi-Punjabi beats with Rick Ross’s iconic rap style. It features Guru and Rick against the backdrop of a desert in Dubai.

The teaser for the music video is set to drop on September 15, with the full music video expected to release in the following week. This collaboration is expected to make waves in both the Hindi-Punjabi and international music scenes, bringing together two distinct musical cultures in a powerful fusion. The music video for the song is produced by Gaurang Doshi.

The song will be released under the banner of Phoenixx Global Music. The video is presented by Dubai-based businessman Somit Jenna and produced by TTF Productions LLC. Niti Agarwal has co-produced the music video.

Earlier, Guru Randhawa had collaborated with international icon Pitbull and popular rapper Bohemia. Both of these songs were well received and became huge hits among the audience.

Guru Randhawa started his music journey in December 2012 with a song named ‘Same Girl’ with Arjun who was the first person to take Randhawa in his own video. However, the song was not so successful for both artistes.

He rose to prominence with the song ‘Suit Suit’ and soon made his foray in Bollywood. His track like ‘Lahore’, ‘Ban Jaa Tu Meri’, ‘Patola’ and others.

Last year, he made his acting debut with the film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’. The film also starred Saiee Manjrekar opposite Guru. The film follows the story of a couple, which is deeply in love. They decide to marry to escape familial pressure. Heer (played by Guru) promises to support Iraa’s (played by Saiee) dream of becoming an IAS officer. However, a misunderstanding arises when their families mistakenly believe that Heer is pregnant. (IANS)