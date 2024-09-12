Guru Randhawa recalls Salman Ali’s performance on ‘Sajda’; says ‘huge fan of your work’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa, who is the mentor in the upcoming season of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, shared his fondness for Salman Ali, and recalled his performance on the song ‘Sajda’.

Singer Salman Ali, who was the runner-up in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011’ is back to claim the trophy as he has auditioned for the new season of the reality show.

Guru Randhawa couldn’t resist praising the young singer, revealing that he is a huge fan and has followed Salman’s journey closely since ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’.

Talking about the same, Randhawa said: “I have been a huge fan of your work, Salman, and I really am grateful to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ for giving us this platform to hear you live. I have watched a bunch of your videos, and I remember seeing you perform to your very first song, ‘Sajda’. It will make our day if you could perform that song for all of us.”

The new season features an all-new panel of mentors– Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, Guru Randhawa, alongside the host Vipul Roy, showcasing some of India’s finest emerging voices in this edition titled “Nayi Aawaaz, Naya Andaaz”.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is all set to premiere on September 14 on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Guru, who hails from Gurdaspur district, Punjab is known for songs like “Lahore”, “Ishare Tere”, “Slowly Slowly”, and “Tere Te”. His debut song was “Same Girl” in collaboration with Arjun.

He is also known for the songs like– ‘Taare’, ‘Suit’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Surma Surma’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, ‘Designer’, ‘Ban Ja Rani’, ‘Morni Banke’, ‘Daaru Wargi’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0’, ‘Raja Rani’.

Guru belted out the tracks– ‘Hauli Hauli’, and ‘Baari Barsi’ for the recently released comedy drama ‘Khel Khel Mein’, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film ‘Perfect Strangers’, the film featured Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

On the other hand, Salman was the winner of ‘Indian Idol – Season 10’. He has appeared as captain on ‘Superstar Singer’ season 1,2, and 3. (IANS)