Groundbreaking Documentary “The Untold Story of Indian Music in America” Trailer Released

A First-of-Its-Kind Chronicle of a 70-Year Musical Journey in the United States

BOSTON— In a landmark moment for both music lovers and cultural historians, The Mishra Group Studios has released the official trailer for its much-anticipated documentary, “The Untold Story of Indian Music in America.”

This pioneering film uncovers, for the first time, the powerful and untold 70-year journey of Indian classical music in the United States.

“This documentary is a celebration of perseverance, artistry, and identity,” said Vandana Sharma, Producer. “It’s an exciting time for Indian music in the U.S. and globally, and we’re thrilled to finally bring this powerful story to the world.”

Set to premiere on May 10, 2025, the documentary traces the evolution of Indian music—from the first Indian classical performance in New York City in 1955 to today’s dynamic and deeply rooted Indian American musical landscape. It explores both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, showcasing how an ancient art form found new life in the American cultural fabric.

“The idea was born when we witnessed a Kathak Manch Pravesh in Boston, accompanied entirely by musicians born and trained in the U.S.,” said Upendra Mishra, Executive Producer and founder of the Mishra Group Studios. “It was a striking symbol of how Indian classical music has not only survived but matured and thrived on American soil.”

“The Untold Story of Indian Music in America” goes beyond history—it is a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes: teachers, students, parents, and artists who built a quiet revolution in basements, temples, living rooms, and concert halls across the country. The film features rare archival footage, candid interviews with maestros that chart the genre’s rise from curiosity to cultural cornerstone.

KEY DETAILS:

Title: The Untold Story of Indian Music in America

Produced by: The Mishra Group Studios

Producer: Vandana Sharma

Executive Producer: Upendra Mishra

Release Date: May 10, 2025

A GLOBAL IMPACT

At a time when cultural storytelling is more vital than ever, this film offers not just a history, but a future—one where classical tradition finds new voice, new life, and new generations.

The release of this film marks the beginning of a larger mission to bring underrepresented artistic legacies to the forefront of global conversation.