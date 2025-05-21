Golf: World No. 2 Rory McIlroy to Make Debut at $4 Million DP World India Championship

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– In a major boost for Indian golf, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the inaugural DP World India Championship, marking his first-ever appearance in the country. The $4 million tournament will be held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16–19, 2025.

The event promises to be a landmark moment for Indian golf, as McIlroy—fresh off his historic win at the 2025 Masters Tournament—brings global star power to the nation’s premier golf stage. His Masters victory in April completed a career Grand Slam, adding the iconic Green Jacket to his previous four Major titles: the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and The Open Championship in 2014.

McIlroy, who also holds the title of reigning Race to Dubai champion, expressed enthusiasm about his Indian debut. “I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country I’ve always wanted to explore,” said McIlroy. “I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed competing on a global stage, and I believe there’s tremendous potential to grow the game in India. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), boasts the largest prize purse ever for a Tour event in India, signaling the country’s emergence as a key destination in the international golfing calendar.

The event follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further cements India’s position in the elite golf circuit. It also highlights DP World’s strategic investment in the region and its commitment to expanding golf’s footprint across new markets.

Set as the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, the India Championship plays a crucial role in shaping the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs, which conclude with the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

With McIlroy leading a star-studded field, the DP World India Championship is poised to become a marquee event for golf in India—offering fans a rare chance to witness one of the sport’s legends in action on home soil. (Source: IANS)