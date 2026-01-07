Thiruvananthapuram Emerges as Fastest-Growing Indian City for Foreign Tourists

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, has recorded the fastest growth among Indian destinations for international travelers, climbing 11 places in the national rankings from 33rd in 2024 to 22nd in 2025, according to a new travel industry report.

Data released by digital travel platform Agoda showed that the coastal city’s rising popularity is being driven by its combination of scenic beaches, Ayurvedic wellness retreats, heritage landmarks, centuries-old temples, and convenient access to Kerala’s famed backwaters and hill stations.

The report also highlighted trends among domestic travelers, with Indore emerging as the most rapidly rising city for Indian tourists. Indore moved up seven spots from 35th in 2024 to 28th in 2025, fueled by its reputation for cleanliness, vibrant street-food culture, and traditional bazaars.

Internationally, the data pointed to Almaty in Kazakhstan as a new favorite among Indian travelers, jumping 12 places to rank 35th. The city, located at the foothills of the Tien Shan mountains, has attracted attention for its mountain landscapes, adventure tourism, and distinctive cultural offerings.

Across Asia, other destinations gaining traction include Sapa in Vietnam, the Japanese cities of Okayama, Takamatsu, and Matsuyama, and Bandung in Indonesia.

Tourism in India continues to strengthen as a key economic driver. Foreign exchange earnings from tourism reached Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2023, while the country rose to eighth place in global tourism rankings.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said India is on track to rank among the world’s top four tourism economies within the next decade, supported by infrastructure upgrades, branding initiatives, and heritage revival efforts.

Under programs such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, the government has developed themed tourism circuits and modernized facilities at spiritual and cultural sites. Authorities have also approved 40 new projects worth Rs 3,295 crore to promote lesser-known destinations under the SASCI scheme.

The government has focused on improving connectivity, upgrading major tourist destinations in partnership with state governments, supporting homestays through Mudra loans, investing in guide training, and reducing GST on hotel tariffs to make travel more affordable, according to the minister. (Source: IANS)