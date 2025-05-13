Gavaskar Doubts Rohit and Virat Will Play in 2027 ODI World Cup

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Although senior Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have stepped away from Test cricket to focus on One Day Internationals, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes it is unlikely the duo will still be part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli, who both retired from T20 Internationals after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, are now active only in the 50-over format at the international level. Despite their impressive records—Rohit with three double centuries and Kohli with 51 ODI hundreds—Gavaskar is skeptical about their long-term prospects.

Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said the decision ultimately rests with the selectors but acknowledged the challenge of sustaining performance levels over the next three years.

“They’ve been phenomenal performers in ODIs,” Gavaskar said. “But the selection committee will have to ask whether they can maintain the level of contribution required through to 2027. If the selectors believe they can, then of course they’ll be there. But that’s a big ‘if.’”

When asked directly if he sees them in the 2027 squad, Gavaskar responded candidly: “No, I don’t think they’ll be playing. I’m being very honest. But who knows—if they hit a rich vein of form and keep scoring hundreds, then not even God can drop them.”

Fitness could be a limiting factor, particularly for Rohit. The Mumbai Indians have frequently used him as an impact substitute in the current IPL season due to fitness concerns. Kohli, on the other hand, remains in excellent physical condition and has been in strong form in the IPL, scoring 505 runs in 11 matches. However, his recent ODI form has dipped since the 2023 World Cup.

Kohli has publicly expressed his desire to play in the 2027 World Cup, but with limited ODI fixtures available in the coming years, his ability to stay match-fit and maintain form will be closely watched. (Source: IANS)