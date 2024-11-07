From Pichai to Bezos, tech leaders look forward to working with Trump

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Top tech industry leaders on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his resounding victory in the US election.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on X social media platform that “we are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone”.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted on X: “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that “we look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country.”

According to Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of networking giant Cisco, they look forward to working with the incoming Trump Administration and Congress “as well as the governors, state lawmakers, and local officials across the US to advance policies that bolster connectivity, innovation, cybersecurity, and more”.

Trump made a phenomenal comeback on Wednesday beating back a conviction, three indictments, two assassination attempts, two impeachments, and continuous assault by most of the mainstream media to reclaim the White House.

“We made history”, declared Trump who will become the 47th president of the United States.

He won 277 electoral college seats – a clear majority in the 538-member body – and 51 per cent of the popular votes, setting him on a clear path to the presidency that he lost in 2020.

At 78, he will be the oldest president to set foot in the White House. He is also the second president to be elected after being defeated; the last one was Grover Cleveland who won his second term in 1893.

The Republicans recaptured the Senate, assured of at least 51 seats in the 100-member body. (IANS)