India Eyes 2-0 Lead in Raipur as New Zealand Seeks Series Revival in Second T20I

- Advertisement -

RAIPUR, India — Riding the momentum of a commanding opening victory, India will look to extend its lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand when the two sides meet in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday.

Under captain Suryakumar Yadav, India made an emphatic start to its build-up for the 2026 T20 World Cup with a 48-run win in the series opener in Nagpur on Wednesday. That result handed the hosts a 1-0 advantage and an early opportunity to tighten their grip on the contest.

India’s dominance in the first T20I was built on a blistering batting display, led by opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander smashed 84 off just 35 balls, striking five fours and eight sixes to put New Zealand’s bowlers under immediate pressure.

He was well supported by the middle order, with Rinku Singh finishing unbeaten on 44, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya added valuable runs as India posted a formidable 238 for seven in their 20 overs.

India’s bowlers then backed up the batting effort with a disciplined performance. Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube picked up two wickets each, helping restrict New Zealand to 190 for seven despite a spirited fightback.

For the visitors, Glenn Phillips was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a fighting 78 off 40 deliveries. However, a lack of sustained partnerships elsewhere in the lineup proved costly.

New Zealand did find positives with the ball, particularly through Jacob Duffy. The pacer continued his strong form from last year, claiming two key wickets while conceding just 27 runs in his four overs. His performance is expected to be central to New Zealand’s hopes of leveling the series.

India has played only one T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, defeating Australia by 20 runs at the venue in 2023. That match suggested conditions in Raipur may favor spin bowling, with spinners enjoying greater success than fast bowlers. In the only T20I played there, spinners took wickets at an average of 18.16 and conceded just 6.41 runs per over, compared with 9.17 runs per over for seamers.

Several individual milestones are also in focus. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips needs three more sixes to reach 100 maximums in T20 internationals and is four catches away from 150 catches in T20 cricket. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya requires five more sixes to reach 200 maximums across international formats, while Rinku Singh is 59 runs short of completing 3,500 runs in T20 cricket.

With confidence high after the opening win, India is unlikely to make changes to its playing XI as it pushes for a 2-0 series lead. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be determined to respond with a stronger bowling effort and greater consistency from its batting lineup as it looks to counter India’s aggressive approach and keep the series alive. (Source: IANS)