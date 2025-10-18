Five Massachusetts ZIP Codes Shine on 2025 List of Most Expensive in U.S.

- Advertisement -

Boston, MA— Massachusetts has once again secured its place in the national luxury housing spotlight, with five ZIP codes landing in the 2025 edition of PropertyShark’s 100 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S. — the only real estate ranking based on actual closed-sale data rather than listing prices.

To qualify for this year’s top 100, ZIP codes needed a minimum median sale price of $2 million — a new benchmark that highlights the dramatic post-pandemic rise in ultra-luxury property values across the country.

Massachusetts’ Top Performers

02199 – Boston (Back Bay) Median Sale Price: $2.57 million

Rank: Returned to the list after falling off in 2024 due to low sales volume. This marks its seventh appearance in a decade, though prices remain roughly half of their 2021 peak. 02554 – Nantucket Median Sale Price: $2.5 million

Rank: Massachusetts’ second most expensive ZIP code, despite a 14% year-over-year decline. 02535 – Chilmark (Martha’s Vineyard) Median Sale Price: $2.48 million

Rank: Set a new record high. 02493 – Weston Median Sale Price: $2.39 million

Rank: Also reached a new high, reflecting strong suburban luxury demand. 02381 – Wellesley Hills Median Sale Price: $2.25 million

Rank: Just $50,000 below a new record.

These ZIP codes represent a mix of urban sophistication, island exclusivity, and suburban affluence, underscoring Massachusetts’ diverse appeal in the high-end housing market.

Florida Surges, California Dominates, Northeast Slips

Nationally, Florida made headlines with Miami Beach’s Fisher Island (33109) dethroning Atherton, CA (94027) as the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S., with a median sale price of $9.5 million — up 65% year-over-year. This marks the first time Florida has claimed the #1 spot in the ranking’s history.

Meanwhile, California retained broad dominance, accounting for eight of the top 10 and 61% of the top 100 ZIPs overall. Newport Beach emerged as the most expensive city in the country, with all six of its ZIP codes making the top 100. Los Angeles tied with Greenwich, Connecticut, as the second-most represented city, each with four ZIPs.

Despite its dominance, the Bay Area continued to contract, though it still boasts the largest number of luxury ZIPs with 32 entries.

The Northeast, however, had its weakest showing in a decade. New York state logged only 15 ZIPs, with just three from New York City. The Hamptons, led by Sagaponack (11962) and Water Mill (11976), remained New York’s luxury strongholds. Notably, Connecticut outpaced Massachusetts for the first time, contributing a record seven ZIPs to the list.

Broader National Trends

Ten ZIP codes surpassed $5 million in median sale price — double the number from last year.

15 states were represented in the top 100, mainly along coastal and island locations .

Notable ZIPs topping the list include: 33109 – Miami Beach, FL : $9.5M 94027 – Atherton, CA : $8.33M 11962 – Sagaponack, NY : $5.93M 92661 – Newport Beach, CA : $5.72M 11976 – Water Mill, NY : $5.5M 93108 – Santa Barbara (Montecito), CA : $5.24M 94970 – Stinson Beach, CA : $5.23M 92657 – Newport Beach (Newport Coast), CA : $5.19M 94022 – Los Altos, CA & 92662 – Newport Beach, CA : $5.1M 92067 – Rancho Santa Fe, CA : $4.99M



These figures reflect both regional strength and shifting dynamics in the U.S. luxury real estate market. While California remains the core of high-end housing, Florida’s rise and Connecticut’s comeback signal new competition in the ultra-luxury tier.

Now in its 10th year, the PropertyShark ranking is the only report that uses closed-sale data rather than listing prices to identify the true centers of real estate wealth in America — providing a more accurate view of where luxury buyers are actually closing deals. In 2025, the list revealed not only continued strength in traditional hotspots but also a reordering of regional hierarchies, including New England’s shifting interior market dynamics.