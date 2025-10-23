Fans Slam Team India After ODI Series Loss to Australia

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India faced heavy criticism from fans after suffering a two-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI on Thursday, handing the hosts an unassailable 2–0 lead in the three-match series. The loss also marked India’s first ODI defeat in Adelaide in 17 years.

Despite strong batting efforts from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel, India’s bowling and fielding fell short as Australia successfully chased down 265 runs with 22 balls to spare. Missed catches proved costly for the Men in Blue, allowing the hosts to seize control late in the game.

Young all-rounder Cooper Connolly emerged as the hero for Australia with an unbeaten 61, guiding his team to victory after they had stumbled to eight wickets down. Australia had earlier won the series opener by seven wickets on Sunday, securing the series with one match still to play.

Indian fans took to social media to express frustration over the team’s performance and team selection, with several targeting head coach Gautam Gambhir for his choices.

“Kuldeep not getting chances. Siraj has been ineffective. You can’t win with this mediocre bowling lineup,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Let’s see if Gambhir shows up at the press conference today… he’s always around when it’s time to take the credit.”

“Beating Pakistan is routine. Beating Australia is the statement. Let’s focus where it matters,” one fan commented, while another added, “Winning an ODI series in Australia isn’t for everyone after all.”

Critics also questioned the decision-making during key phases of the match. “Not good captaincy and coaching. Missed the turning points in the middle overs,” one user wrote. Others accused Gambhir of sidelining key players, saying, “His obsession with all-rounders is depriving Kuldeep Yadav of crucial opportunities.”

Some even questioned India’s leadership change. “Did India make a mistake by removing Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy? A team that looked dominant for the past two years is now struggling against a fairly average Australian side,” one fan remarked.

India will look to salvage pride in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday before the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad takes on Australia in a five-match T20I series. (Source: IANS)