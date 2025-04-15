Extreme Heat May Significantly Raise Risk of Schizophrenia, Depression by 2050: Study

New Delhi— Rising global temperatures could dramatically increase the burden of mental and behavioral disorders (MBDs), including depression and schizophrenia, by nearly 50 percent by 2050, according to a new study led by the University of Adelaide.

Published in Nature Climate Change, the study underscores the growing mental health toll of climate change, calling for urgent action to mitigate its impact on psychological well-being.

Researchers found that extreme heat contributed to the annual loss of 8,458 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Australia—accounting for 1.8 percent of the total MBD burden. The most affected demographic was people aged 15 to 44, with the majority of health losses linked to prolonged poor mental health.

“The harmful effects of climate change on mental health and emotional well-being are becoming increasingly evident—and without immediate action, the situation will worsen,” said lead author Professor Peng Bi from the University of Adelaide’s School of Public Health.

Mental and behavioral disorders encompass a wide range of conditions, from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance use disorders. According to Professor Bi, even mild psychological distress can be exacerbated by rising temperatures, potentially leading to more serious psychiatric conditions.

The study also revealed that populations in warmer, equatorial regions are at greater risk, suggesting a disproportionate burden on low-latitude communities.

“These findings highlight the responsibility of policymakers to develop targeted public health strategies aimed at reducing the mental health consequences of climate change,” Professor Bi added. “The human, social, and economic costs are simply too great to ignore.”

Dr. Jingwen Liu, the study’s first author, emphasized that climate change will intensify mental health challenges far beyond the effects of population growth alone.

The researchers advocate for immediate implementation of heat-health action plans to prepare healthcare systems for rising psychological health demands. They also recommend localized solutions—such as community programs and the expansion of green spaces—to help vulnerable populations build resilience during periods of extreme heat. (Source: IANS)