England Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt: ‘There’s Nothing Quite Like Playing Cricket in India’

DUBAI– England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt says the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup in India could be a turning point for the sport, calling the opportunity to lead her team in such a setting both “special” and “humbling.”

Writing in her ICC column, Sciver-Brunt reflected on the significance of playing in India. “There’s nothing quite like playing cricket in India. It really is special. And it’s even more special when it’s a World Cup,” she wrote. “World Cup cricket – especially with the prospect of passionate home support for India – is truly next level.”

The 33-year-old, who succeeded Heather Knight as captain earlier this year, said she has already seen growth in the women’s game through the Women’s Premier League but believes the World Cup could have an even bigger impact. “Whether we’re there or not, you do get the feeling this could be a seismic moment for the women’s game,” she noted.

Sciver-Brunt, who previously led England in series against the West Indies and India, described the role as an honor. “All you can dream about is representing your country, so to captain in a World Cup is something I never imagined growing up,” she said. She credited working with former England great Charlotte Edwards for helping shape her early approach to leadership.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Sciver-Brunt emphasized that England’s focus is squarely on winning. “There’s a huge amount of talent in this group and we’ve got a coach who knows exactly what it takes to win a World Cup. The job now is to put that all together on the pitch, to win the big moments and step up when the pressure’s on,” she said.

England, four-time World Cup champions, open their campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Guwahati, after warm-up matches against India and Australia. (Source: IANS)