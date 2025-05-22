Elderly Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Tamil Nadu, Another Injured

- Advertisement -

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)– In a tragic incident near the Sholayar Dam in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, a 77-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday. Another elderly woman was injured while trying to escape, officials confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as T. Mary. The injured woman, 75-year-old D. Deivanai, is currently being treated at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where her condition is reported to be stable. She remains under observation.

Deivanai was initially admitted to government hospitals in Valparai and Pollachi before being transferred to CMCH for advanced care.

The incident took place in the Manombolly range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Deivanai, who lives near the Sholayar Dam, often hosted Mary overnight for companionship and safety.

According to forest officials, the wild elephant broke into the house and reached into the kitchen through a window, likely drawn by the smell of rice or fruit. Startled by the elephant’s intrusion, Mary attempted to flee but fell and was fatally trampled. Deivanai also fell while trying to escape and sustained injuries.

A senior forest official confirmed that the elephant was directly responsible for Mary’s death. Authorities are working to determine whether the animal was male or female, and preliminary findings suggest it was attracted to the house by food odors.

In response to the incident, the Forest Department has announced increased patrolling in the area starting Thursday night to prevent further incursions by wild animals into human settlements.

The attack has sparked concern among residents, particularly those living near forest borders. Officials are investigating whether the same elephant has previously entered human habitats and if it poses a continuing threat. Villagers have been urged to report any elephant sightings immediately. (Source: IANS)