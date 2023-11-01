Effective exercises to keep your heart in shape

By Ajay Kaul

New Delhi– Promoting heart health during the winter and festivities can be a bit challenging due to colder weather and holiday indulgences. However, there are still plenty of exercises and activities that can help maintain a healthy heart during this time of the year.

To promote heart health, you should incorporate a combination of aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine. Here are some beneficial exercises:

Aerobic Exercises:

Brisk Walking: This is a low-impact exercise that’s great for beginners.

Running or Jogging: Provides a more intense aerobic workout.

Cycling: Whether on a stationary bike or outdoors, it’s excellent for cardiovascular health.

Swimming: A full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints.

Dancing: Fun and effective for heart health.

Jumping Rope: A high-intensity option that improves cardiovascular fitness.

Strength Training:

Weightlifting: Builds muscle, which can help improve metabolism and overall heart health.

Bodyweight Exercises: Push-ups, squats, and planks are great for strength and stability.

Flexibility and Balance Exercises:

Yoga: Enhances flexibility, balance, and reduces stress.

Pilates: Focuses on core strength and flexibility.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT):

Involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. Can be very effective for cardiovascular fitness.

Cardio Classes:

Consider joining classes like aerobics, Zumba, or spinning for a structured and motivating workout.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns about your heart health. They can provide personalised recommendations based on your individual needs and fitness level. (IANS)