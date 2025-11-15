Diwali Lights Up Rancho Cordova: Nearly 3,000 Gather for One of California’s Largest Cultural Celebrations

- Advertisement -

Rancho Cordova, Calif.— Nearly 3,000 residents gathered at Stone Creek Community Park on Sunday for the city’s annual Diwali Festival, hosted by Suvidha International Foundation in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, Calif. The event featured cultural performances, civic recognitions, food stalls, and community activities.

City Officials Mark the Occasion

Rancho Cordova Mayor Siri Pulipati presented an official city proclamation acknowledging Diwali’s cultural importance. She also highlighted Suvidha’s STEM-focused programs, including robotics, AI boot camps, and speech and debate training offered to local students.

Assembly Member Josh Hoover presented a Certificate of Recognition to Suvidha, noting California’s recent move to formally recognize Diwali as a state holiday.

Other officials in attendance included Parks Chairman Rick Sloan, Council Member Joe Little, City Manager Micah Runner, Judge Jaya Badiga, and school board members Chris Clark, Jennifer Laret, and YK Chalamcherla.

Performances and Activities

The event featured cultural dance and music performances by Rocklin Rockstars, Dhol Damaka, The Light of Dance Academy, Punjabana Punjab Diyan, and singers Vihaan and Vyom Gaur and the Gongura Singers.

A fireworks display concluded the evening.

More than 25 local nonprofits and small businesses participated, offering Indian food, clothing, jewelry, and informational booths. Henna stations, children’s activity zones, and interactive exhibits were managed by volunteers from the Art of Living Foundation.

Diwali-themed competitions—including rangoli, lantern design, and cooking—drew participation from families and students.

Organizers and Support

Suvidha leaders—including President Bhaskar Vempati, Vandna Sharma, Shobha Rao, and others—thanked city officials, sponsors, and more than 30 volunteers for supporting the event. Funding assistance from Measure H and contributions from local businesses helped facilitate the program.

Suvidha International Foundation is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing youth programs such as robotics camps, AI workshops, coding classes, and volunteer opportunities. The organization is certified to grant the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA).

Internationally, Suvidha supports educational and vocational initiatives in India, including scholarships for 100+ students, distribution of school supplies to 2,500 children, and training programs focused on employment, environmental awareness, and food security.