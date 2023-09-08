Disney India and chef Vicky Ratnani add an interesting twist to everyday food

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– At the heart of Disney’s storytelling world lies a commitment to always talk to kids in a responsible manner. And stepping further into this role, “Let’s Get Healthy” was launched as an initiative that has weaved a holistic wellness experience that encompasses nutrition, hygiene, and exercise. Combined with unique storytelling, unparalleled reach across television, digital and an unwavering dedication to family entertainment, Disney is transforming healthy living into an easy-to-understand concept for parents and kids alike.

In a delightful partnership with IKEA, it has crafted a lively digital series starring a young boy with an insatiable appetite for exciting food. The boy’s next-door neighbour, renowned Chef Vicky Ratnani takes on the challenge with a whimsical and healthy, nutritious yet delicious twist to everyday meals. Here are five interesting ways to add excitement to your everyday food, keeping the nutrition level intact:

Multigrain Rotis Transformed into Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Chef Vicky crafts a special pineapple salsa, spread evenly on a multigrain roti, with freshly cut salad to add to the flavour. Vicky uses the Rajma as a filling and adds to the nutrients and protein, topped with fine-cut coriander to taste, all enveloped in a nutritious taco shell.

Healthy Green Moong Uttapam with Homemade Coconut Chutney

Green moong dal, rice, onion, chillies, ginger, coriander, and fruit salt, blended to make the perfect batter, boasting a rich profile of vitamins, minerals and fibre to make up a balanced diet. A specially blended chutney with sauteed vegetables such as tomatoes, garlics, curry leaves and freshly grated coconut, elevated with a touch of tamarind to enhance the flavor of the delectable uttapam.

Handmade Pasta in Cheese Broccoli Sauce

Homemade pasta is prepared with maida and egg yolks, and no preservative. The pasta is then lovingly coated in a homemade sauce infused with cloves and Tej patta, simmered in milk, and cooked to perfection with a generous amount of butter. To elevate the nutritional quotient, the dish is adorned with wholesome broccoli florets.

Healthy Oat Cookies with Cocoa Banana Milkshake

Home-made healthy cookies made by melting butter and adding oats and almonds to the batter. The Cocoa Banana milkshake using simple healthy ingredients such as oats, bananas, coca powder, and milk, expertly blended to create a rejuvenating milkshake that brightens up your day.

Easy Gajar & Beetroot Halwa Tartlets

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthy dessert – carrot and beetroot halwa. Prepared with Ghee, and embellished with almonds and cashews, this dessert is sweetened naturally with jaggery instead of sugar. The mixture is delicately placed in tiny tartlets and crowned with a dollop of whipped cream and rose petals.

Disney’s “Let’s Get Healthy” initiative has succeeded in making healthy eating a joyful and flavoursome adventure for families. These exciting yet nutritious recipes are just the tip of the iceberg on the journey towards a healthier lifestyle that Disney has embarked upon. So, embrace Nutrition Week with these delightful and health-conscious food ideas and watch your family savour every bite while staying on the path to wellness! (IANS)