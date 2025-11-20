Din Check Band Releases New Jazz-Infused Single “Haseen Khwab”

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Massachusetts-based Din Check Band has released its newest original track, “Haseen Khwab,” now available on all major streaming platforms as of November 19, 2025.

The song blends soulful melodies, jazz influences, and rich poetic imagery, continuing the band’s nearly 20-year mission of bringing Indian music to New England audiences.

The lyrics for Haseen Khwab were written by Poppy Charnalia, a Lucknow-born poet, visual artist, and Lexington, MA resident. Her contribution extends beyond the song itself: the accompanying music video features her original paintings transformed into wearable art for the musicians, turning the visual presentation into what the band describes as a “living gallery.”

The composition is by vocalist and musician Meenakshi Kulshreshtha, whose expressive singing is paired with the modern, bold vocal style of emerging artist Preanshi, the featured performer in the release. Along with singing, Preanshi also co-wrote the lyrics, bringing what the band calls “a blend of youthful boldness and sincere emotion.”

The track brings together a full ensemble:

Vocals: Meenakshi Kulshreshtha

Keyboard/Vocals: Anandini Sekhar

Guitar: Sameer Bhambhani

Bass: Mike Grover

Drums: Kamal Dasu

Special appearances in the video include Jolly Bhatia and Poppy Charnalia. The song was recorded and mixed at Lucky Recording Studio, with video production by Agraj.

Din Check Band’s previous original release, Fursat Kanha, launched in 2024, encouraged listeners to slow down and find meaning amid the pace of modern life. With Haseen Khwab, the band continues its shift toward original material, combining music, poetry, and visual art into a unified creative project.