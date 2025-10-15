Diljit Dosanjh Reveals How Fans Inspired the Title of His Album ‘AURA’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with Amazon Music India for a special Track by Track series, where he delves into the stories and inspirations behind each song from his latest album, AURA.

Following 14 chart-topping albums, AURA marks the newest addition to Diljit’s discography. The album features 10 tracks — Señorita, Kufar, You & Me, Charmer, Ban, Balle Balle, Gunda, Mahiya, Broken Soul, and God Bless.

As part of the Amazon Music India series, Diljit shared personal insights into his creative process, including the emotions, experiences, and anecdotes behind each track. His signature humor and charm were on full display as he reflected on how music connects with listeners in unique ways.

Describing the essence of the album, the Jatt & Juliet actor said, “The album’s vibe is sexy, I am sexy. It’s sexy songs for sexy dance.”

When asked how the title AURA came about, Diljit revealed that it was inspired directly by his fans. “The word AURA actually came from my fans. At my shows, they often talk about my aura and how it feels. They say the vibe is amazing — some are dancing and singing along, while others get emotional. So really, it was my audience who gave me this idea,” he said.

The artist also released a new music video for Kufar, one of the standout tracks from the album, featuring actress Manushi Chhillar. Announcing it on social media, Diljit wrote, “KUFAR Official Video OUT NOW on YOUTUBE. AURA — The Sexiest ALBUM OF THE YEAR.”

Diljit is now gearing up for his Aura Tour 2025, where he is expected to perform several songs from the new album. The official tour dates are yet to be announced. (Source: IANS)