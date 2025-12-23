Anil Kapoor Marks Father Surinder Kapoor’s 100th Birth Anniversary, Credits Him for Shaping ‘Mr. India’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday marked the 100th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor, paying tribute to the man he said played a defining role in shaping his career and some of Bollywood’s most iconic films.

In a social media post, Anil Kapoor reflected on his father’s influence, crediting him for the vision and guidance behind landmark projects such as “Mr. India” and “Woh 7 Din.” He said his father’s belief in him was the foundation of his journey as an actor.

Sharing a collection of rare and black-and-white photographs, Kapoor wrote that his earliest dream of becoming a leading man stemmed from a desire to make his father proud and to one day be seen as a successful actor making films under his banner.

He said both “Woh 7 Din” and “Mr. India” would not have been possible without his father’s goodwill and guidance, adding that his simplicity, honesty, and quiet faith shaped every step of his path in the film industry. Kapoor said he continues to feel his father’s absence deeply, but that his dreams and lessons remain a guiding force in his life.

The photographs shared by the actor captured moments from Surinder Kapoor’s long association with the film industry, including images with his son and several legendary figures from Hindi cinema.

Surinder Kapoor was a respected film producer known for his contributions to Bollywood over several decades. Beyond producing films, he also served as president of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001.

He passed away on Sept. 24, 2011, following a heart attack, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema and a profound personal influence on his family. (Source: IANS)