Diljit Dosanjh exudes ‘Don’ vibes as he surpasses Shah Rukh Khan to achieve this milestone

Mumbai– Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines after surpassing Shah Rukh Khan on the UK’s Top Asian Celebrity list. He shared his reaction to this achievement with his music.

The Punjabi sensation has claimed the top spot on the UK’s list of the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World, surpassing celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun. The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction and he let his music speak for him.

Reposting an article about the achievement, Diljit added his popular track “Born To Shine” to express his emotions. In another story, he featured his new song “Don,” further celebrating this milestone.

Dosanjh claimed the top spot thanks to his chart-topping tracks, successful film projects, international collaborations, and his highly successful Dil-Luminati Tour. He also received widespread praise for his role in the critically acclaimed film “Amar Singh Chamkila.”

The Jatt & Juliet 3 actor surpassed last year’s top contender, Shah Rukh Khan, securing the top spot in the 2024 edition of the list published by UK weekly Eastern Eye. The list was unveiled earlier this month.

Singer Charli XCX secured the second spot on the list, followed by Allu Arjun in third, Dev Patel in fourth, Priyanka Chopra in fifth, and actor Vijay in sixth. Singer Arijit Singh placed seventh. Other notable Indian stars featured on the list include Prabhas, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour, performing across various cities in India. The India leg of the tour began in Delhi on October 26 and has already seen successful performances in Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. On Thursday, he performed in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Mumbai was initially not on the list of planned cities for the tour, but due to high demand, a show was added. Additionally, two more performances were included—one in Jaipur and another in Delhi.

The 12-city tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29. (IANS)