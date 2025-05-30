Depression Significantly Increases Dementia Risk in Both Midlife and Later Years, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Depression can significantly raise the risk of developing dementia, not only in later life but also during midlife, according to a comprehensive new study. The findings underscore the importance of recognizing and treating depression as a key component in protecting long-term brain health.

Dementia, which currently affects more than 57 million people worldwide, remains incurable. As such, identifying modifiable risk factors—such as depression—is a critical public health priority.

Published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, the study explored the complex mechanisms linking depression and dementia. These may include chronic inflammation, dysfunction of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, vascular changes, neurotransmitter imbalances, and alterations in neurotrophic factors. Shared genetic vulnerabilities and lifestyle-related behavioral changes may also contribute to the increased risk.

“This research highlights the importance of addressing depression throughout life—not just to support mental well-being but as a vital strategy for brain health,” said Dr. Jacob Brain from the Institute of Mental Health and School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, UK. “Public health efforts must prioritize preventive brain care, including wider access to effective mental health treatment.”

While previous studies have confirmed a connection between depression and an increased risk of dementia, questions have lingered about whether the timing of depression—whether it begins in midlife (40s or 50s) or later (60s and beyond)—affects that risk differently.

This new research combined existing data with fresh analysis to examine how the timing of depression onset influences dementia outcomes. The findings suggest that depression later in life may not only act as a risk factor but could also serve as an early symptom of dementia itself.

“Our results raise the possibility that late-life depression may be an early warning sign of dementia beginning to take hold,” Dr. Brain explained. “Understanding when depression matters most helps guide future prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies.”

The study involved a meta-analysis of over 20 research papers, drawing from data on more than 3.4 million participants. By comparing the timing of depression diagnoses—whether in midlife or old age—and their relationship to dementia risk, the researchers were able to offer one of the most accurate assessments to date.

The results make a compelling case for integrating mental health care into broader public health strategies aimed at reducing the global burden of dementia. (Source: IANS)