Bollywood Roundup: Riddhima Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wraps Shooting for Bollywood Debut: “Firsts Are Always Special”

Mumbai– Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has officially wrapped filming her Bollywood debut, tentatively titled DKS. The shoot concluded in Shimla after 52 days.

Marking the milestone, Riddhima shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “Firsts are always special, because it’s those very ‘firsts’ that form the blueprint of learnings we carry for life.”

Reflecting on the experience, she added, “Over 200 people came together to make this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed. I can’t wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens.”

While official details about the cast, title, and storyline are under wraps, reports suggest she will share screen space with her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Riddhima previously appeared in a cameo on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but DKS marks her full-fledged acting debut. She confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, I’m filming a movie in the hills,” though she remained tight-lipped about her mother’s role.

Fans will have to wait and see if Riddhima’s debut leaves a lasting impression on the silver screen.

Rajkummar Rao Chooses Impactful Roles Over Dance Numbers

Mumbai– While known for energetic tracks like Aayi Nai and Na Na Na Na Re, Rajkummar Rao says he prefers meaningful roles in films like Shahid, Maalik, and Newton over dance-centric performances.

“I can dance at a party and post a video, but films like these are rare,” Rao told IANS, emphasizing the value of impactful storytelling.

His upcoming film Maalik, now releasing on July 11, 2025, features him as a ruthless gangster—a role that showcases a new side of the actor. Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Rao’s earlier acclaimed works include Shahid (2012), based on human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi, and Newton (2017), where he played an earnest election officer. Both films earned critical praise and reinforced his commitment to meaningful cinema.

Varun Dhawan Wraps Scotland Schedule for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Mumbai– Varun Dhawan has completed the Scotland shoot for his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Sharing the update on social media, Varun wrote, “It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland… Bringing you all the laughs soon. Now back home.”

Co-star Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Sunny Sanskari is needed back in the bay asap pls,” while Arjun Kapoor chimed in with, “Ramesh ji!!! The hypebeast…”

The post included behind-the-scenes moments featuring co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, and others.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani (TIPS), the film is said to evoke the feel of classic ’90s rom-coms. Its title nods to the hit song Ishq Sona Hai from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1. The release date is yet to be announced.

Varun is also set to reunite with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and will portray war hero Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

Saif Ali Khan Says Real Success Means Prioritizing Family Over Work

Mumbai– For Saif Ali Khan, success isn’t about constant hustle—it’s about being present for family.

Speaking at the Arab Media Summit, the actor emphasized the importance of work-life balance, saying true success is being able to say no to work and yes to family time. “I hate coming home to find the kids asleep. That’s not success. Catching that half hour with them is,” he said.

Saif shared that he avoids working during his kids’ school holidays and makes it a priority to stay connected with both his mother and children. “I’m at that age where I have to check in with both,” he joked.

He added, “Working matters, but so does cooking pasta together and sharing a meal. That’s the real glue of life.”

On the film front, Saif has several upcoming projects, including Race 4, a biopic with Rahul Dholakia, a yet-to-be-titled film with Priyadarshan, and a social thriller directed by Hansal Mehta.

Tiger Shroff Thanks Subhash Ghai for Making Dad Jackie Shroff a Star

Mumbai– Tiger Shroff took to social media to thank filmmaker Subhash Ghai for turning his father, Jackie Shroff, into an “overnight superstar” with the 1983 hit Hero, which recently marked 42 years since its release.

Reposting a throwback poster shared by Ghai, Tiger wrote, “Thanks for making my dad an overnight superstar, uncle @subhashghai1 — the ultimate showman.”

Ghai, celebrating the film’s anniversary, credited his team for the success of Hero, which ran for 75 weeks and launched his banner, Mukta Arts. “It takes courage to launch a new hero on a grand scale,” he wrote.

On the work front, Tiger is busy with Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and co-starring Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. The action-packed film is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in Housefull 5, releasing June 6, 2025. (Source: IANS)