Dharmendra News: Family Appeals for Privacy Amid Health Scare; Industry Condemns Paparazzi Intrusion

1. IFTDA Files Police Complaint Against Paparazzi

In the wake of intrusive media coverage of Dharmendra’s health, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has filed a formal police complaint against unverified paparazzi and online media handlers. The complaint highlights breaches of privacy, including unauthorized entry into the actor’s residence, recording of family members without consent, and public circulation of visuals for sensationalism. Pandit called the acts “inhuman, unethical, and a gross violation of the right to privacy” and urged law enforcement to take strict action.

2. Family Requests Respect and Privacy Amid False Rumours

Following widespread reports claiming Dharmendra had passed away, his daughter Esha Deol released a statement clarifying that the actor is stable and recovering at home. Elder son Sunny Deol personally appealed to the paparazzi stationed outside the residence to behave sensitively, avoid chaos, and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

3. Industry Voices Condemn Insensitive Media Conduct

Several prominent figures in the film and fashion industry spoke out against intrusive coverage. Designer Farah Khan Ali criticized the lack of humanity in reporting, comparing it to insensitivity toward her late mother’s cremation. Actor Nikitin Dheer likened paparazzi behavior to being “encircled by vultures,” citing past exploitation of Jeetendra and expressing disappointment over repeated insensitivity toward Dharmendra’s vulnerability.

4. Jaya Prada Sends Heartfelt Wishes

Veteran actress Jaya Prada expressed concern and goodwill for Dharmendra’s recovery, calling him a source of inspiration for the film fraternity and millions of fans. On social media, she wrote that she hoped the legendary actor would soon be “back to his vibrant self, spreading love and positivity.” The two have shared the screen in several hits and have maintained a warm friendship over decades.

5. Health Update: Actor Discharged from Hospital

Dharmendra, who had reportedly been on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties, was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and continues treatment at home. The family, supported by Sunny Deol’s team, urged media and fans alike to respect their privacy while he recuperates.

6. Death Rumours and Media Sensationalism

The recent health scare was amplified by a wave of false reports claiming Dharmendra had died, prompting swift clarifications by his family. The incident has reignited discussions about media ethics and the need to balance public interest with the privacy and dignity of film personalities. (Source: IANS)