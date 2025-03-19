Daily physical activity, good sleep key to boost happiness, cut down stress: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Want to reduce your stress levels? Daily physical activity and adequate sleep can increase happiness and cut down levels of stress, according to a study on Wednesday.

Researchers at the universities of Harvard (US) and Oxford (UK) looked at predictors of happiness and well-being using data from smartwatches and smartphones to inform global public policies and product development.

The pilot study, in collaboration with smartwatch provider Garmin and included data from over 10,000 global participants.

Other key findings showed that emotional stability varied by age, with older adults showing more stability and younger adults more variability.

The study also demonstrated high retention rates, suggesting participants found value in self-monitoring emotions during the day. The respondents were happiest when involved in cultural and social activities, eating, or spending time with friends and family.

Several previous studies have shown that exercise helps manage stress better.

It is because exercise majorly helps regulate stress hormones; and releases endorphins – good for boosting mood, and relieving pain, leading to a sense of well-being.

Regular exercise is also known to improve sleep quality, but it is often disrupted by stress, further contributing to stress reduction.

Exercise boosts self-esteem and improves mood, leading to a greater sense of control and resilience in the face of stress.

Stress is a major health concern. It can lead to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Stress can also worsen noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancers.

Other health conditions associated with stress include gastrointestinal problems like stomach pain and irritable bowel syndrome; weakened immune system: and skin problems. It can also impact the menstrual cycle and fertility.

About 17 million working days are lost every year globally because of ill-health caused by work stress, depression or anxiety. (IANS)