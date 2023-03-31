Create your own delectable Jackfruit dishes

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– If you are vegan or vegetarian or intend to become one, jackfruit, also known as Kathal, can be a lifesaver. It is a wonderful food that is packed with nutrients.

Here are some lip-smacking delicacies recipes you can prepare:

JACKFRUIT PAKODA

Ingredients:

1 cup of chickpea flour

1/2 cup rice flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

Finely chopped green chillies

1/4 teaspoon crushed carom seeds

1/2 teaspoon mango powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

11/2 teaspoon of red chilli powder

11/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

Oil to fry

Method:

Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste.

Then add the chillies, carom seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder,

mango powder, and garam masala to the paste, along with a tablespoon of oil, and mix it well.

Add your wakao raw jack to the batter and mix it well.

Next, add turmeric powder to the mix.

Your cutlets are ready to fry! Fry the cutlet on a medium to high flame, till they are golden. Remember to flip them and fry both sides.(It may take 5-6 minutes to fry a single round of cutlets)

Drain them out and get ready to eat them!

You can serve them with green coriander chutney, chilli or tomato sauce

BUTTER JACK KHEEMA PAV

Ingredients:

2-3 medium-sized sliced onions

3-4 green chillies

1 diced tomato

2 cloves of diced garlic

New and improved Wakao ButterJack

3 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp coriander powder

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Pav

Method:

First, you need to saute the chillies, tomatoes, and onions till the onions turn slightly brown.

Add the masala to this saute and fry the mixture with the masala for another minute and add some salt to taste.

Add the mashed Wakao ButterJack to this mix, and mash it together.

There you go! Add some pav to this Jackfruit Kheema.

JACKFRUIT SHAWARMA

Ingredients:

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Chili flakes and oregano

Gluten-free wrap

Vegan Tahini

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, jalapeno pickles, and lettuce.

Method:

First, add Wakao Raw Jack in a bowl and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil on top. Add ginger powder, garlic powder, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, a mix of chilli flakes, and oregano( around 1 tsp of that). Mix thoroughly and marinate for 2-3 hours.

Next, in a non-stick pan, add half tbsp olive oil, on medium heat and add the pieces and cook for around 5 to 6 mins maximum.

Use a gluten-free wrap, add some tahini(vegan), add the cooked jackfruit, and add some diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot and jalapeno pickles, lettuce, and add some more tahini on top.

Grill on the pan for a minute or two. (IANS)