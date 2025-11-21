Communist label sparks clash ahead of Mamdani–Trump White House meeting

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — The White House escalated its criticism of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, a day before his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “communist” and highlighting the political tension surrounding his upcoming visit.

Responding to questions about the meeting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it “speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a communist coming to the White House, because that’s who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country.” Leavitt added that the president is “willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone to try to do what’s right on behalf of the American people.”

Trump had announced the meeting Wednesday on Truth Social, referring to Mamdani as the “Communist Mayor of New York City” and saying the mayor-elect had requested the Oval Office session. “We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st,” Trump wrote.

Mamdani held his own briefing in New York City on Thursday, telling reporters he plans to outline his priorities and seek areas of agreement with the president. “I’m not concerned about this meeting,” he said. “I view this meeting as an opportunity to make my case.” He said he intends to raise issues including public safety, affordability and economic stability.

The meeting follows a contentious mayoral campaign marked by sharp personal attacks. Trump repeatedly labeled Mamdani a “communist,” warned of economic and social decline under his leadership, and threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won. In a rare move, Trump endorsed Mamdani’s opponent, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent. Mamdani defeated Cuomo by nearly nine points in the November 4 election, becoming the first Democratic socialist elected mayor of the nation’s largest city.

In his election-night speech, Mamdani directed remarks at Trump, urging him to “turn the volume up” on his television. “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us,” he said. (Source: IANS)