Cognitive behavioural therapy may help boost mental health of cancer survivors

New Delhi– Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), a type of psychotherapy, may also benefit cancer survivors by boosting their mental well-being and quality of life, according to research on Wednesday.

Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that CBT, regardless of the type of cancer, was associated with modest improvements in overall quality of life and mental health.

The study, reported in the journal Cancer Medicine, showed that younger patients saw more noticeable benefits from CBT, indicating that age may have an impact on the therapy’s efficacy.

“In addition to confirming the general benefit of CBT for individuals with cancer, this study revealed important nuances of how CBT can be most effective and for which populations. This has major clinical implications for supportive oncology providers,” said Anao Zhang, from the University of Michigan.

Significant findings about the effects of CBT on people with cancer, either past or present, have been obtained from a thorough analysis of 132 clinical trials that compared CBT with various control groups, such as standard therapy, waitlist controls, and active or alternative therapies.

They found that the mode of delivery had a major impact on the results, with in-person CBT sessions working better than those conducted virtually using web-based video conferencing services.

The finding emphasises the value of individualised treatment plans in supportive oncology, where CBT can be administered in a way that best suits each patient’s needs to optimise outcomes.

The results of the study have important clinical ramifications, especially for supportive oncology professionals who are essential to the psychological well-being of cancer patients. The study not only confirms the broad advantages of CBT in this population but also reveals important details about how successful therapy is in other subgroups.

To ensure that patients receive the best assistance possible, the study emphasises the necessity for oncology clinicians to take into account several criteria when establishing treatment programs, including patient age and the form of CBT delivery. (IANS)