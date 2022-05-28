Classical Musician and Software Technologist Vaishnavi Kondapalli: Working Hard Not to Be a Perfectionist

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Vaishnavi Kondapalli is a talented musician blessed with a rich voice and a good vocal range. Her musical journey started at a very young age with her mother as a teacher. Her first recording was at the AIR Balandanam program when she was about 8 years old.

As a teenager she performed at the AIR Hyderabad Yuvavani programs, Ee Paata Nerchukundam (lets learn this song) episodes with Music Director and Composer Sri M.V. Chittaranjan and on Doordarshan TV.

She formally started learning Carnatic Classical music Under the tutelage of Vidvan Sri Neti Srirama Sarma. She won the Regional Light music Competition for All India Radio, Hyderabad in 1995.

Career as a Software Engineer took the front seat after finishing her Master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering in the USA. She worked as a software engineer writing code and adding features and fixing customer issues. Working at different sized companies from Startups to Large companies taught her to think out of the box and she honed analytical skills that she applies to her music.

She is also a mother of 2 boys who have given her the privilege of motherhood.

She started learning Hindustani Classical music with Smt Sangeeta Lahiri and is currently seeking guidance under Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar. She teaches Hindustani Music through her school in Westford MA and at LearnQuest Academy.

Vaishnavi had the privilege to share the stage and perform a few semi-classical music concerts with Sri Palagummi Viswanatham and Sri MV Chittaranjan and her guru Vidwan Sri Neti Srirama Sarma.

Her first solo album “Rasa Dhuni” dedicated to her mom was released in 2000. Subsequent solo album “Simply Love” was released in 2014 and listed as top Album on MusicInidaOnline

As an IndianRaga Fellow Vaishnavi released many collaborations with vocalists and with fellow musicians. Om Jai Jagdish Hare, a traditional arati sung in collaboration with other Raga Fellows garnered the most number of views.

Vaishnavi periodically releases music singles on Spotify and her music channel, Facebook page and instagram.

Her repertoire of releases include original pieces and fusion compositions that are usually based on Classical ragas.

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Vaishnavi Kondapalli: I had a very exciting childhood and teenage years with many stage shows, AIR recordings, recording for private albums, music competitions etc. I enjoy recording music at my home and doing online collaborations with musicians. I enjoy the process of conceptualizing the music project, giving attention to how the piece should flow, the aesthetics, the duration of the song and detail to nuances. I am currently working on a new album that will be released soon. Every experience with other musicians and friends enriched my music and made a difference.. I attribute a lot of my music aesthetics to me getting exposed to a variety of music growing up : Raag based, Folk, Ghazals, Film Music (mostly lataji and Rafi) and Light music. Learning Hindustani music in a Guru Shishya Parampara style with my guru Arati Tai has expanded my understanding of ICM immensely.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

VK: I have been an Executive Committee Member for KHMC, a non-profit Indian Classical Music organization since 2016. The sole purpose of this grassroots organization is to promote and nurture Karnatic and Hindustani music in the Boston Area which is what excites me to be part of this organization.. We actively organize chamber style concerts to showcase local talent and provide a platform to nurture Indian Classical Music.

INE: Why did you decide to pursue Indian Classical Music?

VK: I grew up singing different genres, mostly non classical music including Carnatic music in my formative years. As I grew in my understanding of music, I started realizing my affinity to ragas and the effect raga music has on you, especially in Hindustani music. To be a performing artist of this genre takes rigorous taleem and many years of hardwork. Hindustani music requires a state of mind that engages all layers of the brain, the art of vocalizing your thought – spontaneity to weave musical phrases in the right raga framework while maintaining sur taal and bhaav. A challenging path to pursue and tough to achieve perfection, this music is a lifetime learning process and very gratifying and at times very elusive and disheartening. I took it as a challenge to pursue this path. Hindustani Music is a spiritual journey as my guru says. As you delve deeper into this art form you realize it’s not just physical and intellectual prowess but an emotional engagement – a gateway to spirituality that you can experience with this music. My goal is to embark on this spiritual journey.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

VK: I love to travel mostly to islands for sand and sea. I love to solve puzzles and play games. I do love to watch TV – mystery and drama.

INE: In what way you feel you have most positively influenced or served the local community and your company/organization and professional field?

VK: As a professional singer I have helped many non-profit organizations to raise funds for their charitable causes in the Boston area. I had the opportunity to mentor and groom many young professionals as part of my work profession. Serving as committee member at KHMC gives me great joy as I am passionate about promoting Hindustani Classical Music. I teach Hindustani Music at LearnQuest and at my school I run from my house. Apart from grooming good musicians through my music my goal is to bring ideas and avenues to educate and bring awareness and understanding of ICM. I regularly organize Hindustani Baithaks at home with local musicians and artists.

INE: What is your rare talent?

VK: Not sure if this is a rare talent but I have a somewhat high degree of intuition and it came in handy many times in my life.

INE: Your favorite books?

VK: I usually prefer non-fiction to Fiction. The most interesting book I ever read is the Mahabharata. Each character in that book has something to teach you.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

VK: I have a few

“I think, therefore I am.” -Rene Descartes

“The joy of music is not in the accolades but it is in that moment when you sing a perfect note which evokes an emotion” -Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar

“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy.” – Ludwig Van Bethooven

INE: Who inspires you the most?

VK: I will take the liberty to answer this in 2 parts.

Growing up my parents instilled a lot of good values in me. My mom -care and love and music. My dad – duty, responsibility and honesty. My grandparents and family instilled culture and family values. I never realized all of this until my life experiences as an adult gave me the clarity to understand what these values mean.

As an adult and as a student of music and as a teacher, I draw inspiration from my Guru Arati Ankalikar Tikekar Tai. Every time I sit for a lesson with her I am enriched and it’s not just music. My students who keep me grounded and give me immense joy. My music buddies that I engage in long music conversations about every nuance, aesthetic and sound that makes music.

My husband and kids who support me and have given me unconditional love.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

VK: I am sort of a perfectionist and it comes in my way of doing things as I tend to give a 100% or none. I have worked hard to try not to strive to be a perfectionist.

I never compare myself with anyone and this makes me focus on what I am and my triumphs and my failures. I tend to live by this motto.