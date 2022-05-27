Bollywood Roundup: Samantha, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

I will consider myself lucky to die alone: Samantha in response to a troll

Hyderabad– Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was trolled by an unknown Twitter user, gracefully blunted the offensive remark aimed at her.

Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha’s recent tweets, a netizen commented, “She’s (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs.” The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. “I’d consider myself lucky,” Samantha’s response reads. After the ‘Kushi’ lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren’t afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film ‘Kushi,’ in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, ‘Yashoda,’ and ‘Shakuntalam,’ will be released by the end of the year.

Deepika shares heartwarming ‘Period Story’ to raise awareness

Mumbai– Ahead of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is the member of jury for the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, shared her ‘Period Story’ in a short film in order to raise awareness and overcome the menstruation taboo.

In the special video, Deepika can be seen recollecting her childhood story of being educated about the period even before her school started menstrual education.

The actress, in the video, says: “I will never forget this moment where my best friend (Divya) and I were sat down by both of our mothers and her mom took charge of guiding us about periods – from explaining ‘what periods are’ to ‘why it happens’.”

“I am really grateful for how she took us through this conversation with extreme comfort, empathy, and patience. I look back on it as one of the most notable moments while growing up, and I wish to spread the word across the world in a similar manner”, the “Chennai Express” star added.

The ‘Period Story’ is a special video by fem-tech brand Nua.

Ravi Ramachandran, Founder, and CEO, Nua, in a statement, called it “a conversation that does not deserve a hushed tone. For children, be it girls or boys, parents need to start the conversation with them early and slowly so that their understanding can be built before puberty hits”.

“It is also essential that as you build their knowledge on the topic, you guide them through it with utmost comfort and patience so that they never take it as an uncomfortable topic.”

Akshay Kumar: I have done almost 650 songs in my career, and I don’t ever want to retire

Mumbai– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals on 'DID L'il Masters 5' how he has done almost 650 songs in his career of 30 years and feels really old now after watching the performances by the contestants. He said that he never wants to retire and will come back on 'DID' when he completes 50 years in the industry to promote his movies.

Akshay Kumar along with former Miss World turned actor Manushi Chillar are coming on the dance based reality show to promote their movie, 'Prithviraj'.

He said: "It's been 30 years since I started my career, and I don't know how these years have passed. I have done more than 650 songs in my career, and I don't ever want to retire. These kids have performed so many songs, I feel very emotional right now."

"Today after this act I feel like I have become old, and I should retire. But I will not, I want to work till they shoot me down, I will not retire so soon. I would like to tell everyone that there is nothing more important than working, everyone should work," he added.

He continued: "I believe that people who get the opportunity to work are very lucky. When I complete 50 years in the industry, I will be back on DID and I will say the same thing that I don't want to retire."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among the panel of judges on 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'. It airs on Zee TV.

Harshika's tag revives memories of Juhi Chawla in '80s superhit Kannada movie

Bengaluru– Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's response to the tagging of her song by Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha has won hearts in Karnataka reviving memories of '80s superhit Kannada movie.

Harishika had tagged a super hit song from Kannada movie 'Premaloka', which has been reshot for her film 'Thayta'. Juhi Chawla acted in the original song 'Nodamma Hudugi' of Premaloka, the all-time hit movie of Kannada film industry. The film was released in 1987.

Showman of Kannada film industry V. Ravichandran had directed, produced and also acted in the film.

Harshika tagged a snippet of the song with Juhi Chawla's account. She wrote, "I love Juhi Chawla madam in this song." Juhi Chawla responded with happy emojis.

Harshika clearly was on cloud nine after getting the response and thanked the Bollywood actress and said that she (Juhi) made her day.

The development has sent cine lovers back to the 80's after refreshing their memories of the movie 'Premaloka'. The songs of the movie created a history and even today they are enjoyed by the elderly and youngsters. The songs, locations and the theme, all together had made the movie a big hit in 80's.

(IANS)