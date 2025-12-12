Chess Fever in Dharavi Leaves Praggnanandhaa Amazed by Young Fans’ Enthusiasm

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Indian chess star R. Praggnanandhaa experienced an unexpected surge of fan fervor on Friday when hundreds of schoolchildren crowded around him at a chess event in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, leaving the grandmaster surprised by the level of enthusiasm for the game.

In nearly a decade on the competitive circuit, Praggnanandhaa said he had never encountered a stampede-like situation at a chess venue. The 20-year-old, currently ranked World No. 7, was attending the one-day Dharavi Chess Championship 2025 at the District Sports Club near Dharavi when he was surrounded by eager young fans.

The event, organized by Navbharat Mega Developers and the Adani Group, brought together around 450 students from 30 schools in Dharavi and the nearby Sion Koliwada area. As the children surged toward the stage to catch a glimpse of the Chennai-born grandmaster, organizers were forced to call in security to help manage the crowd.

“It was a pleasant surprise. It’s an amazing event,” Praggnanandhaa said. “So much excitement from the kids for a chess tournament, and the game of chess is amazing to see. They all look very inspired, which is really good to see.”

Throughout the event, every word spoken by Praggnanandhaa was met with cheers, and his movements were closely followed by the students, many of whom were meeting a chess grandmaster for the first time. The young players broke through makeshift barricades in their eagerness to meet him, creating a scene more commonly associated with movie stars than chess players.

The atmosphere also struck a personal chord with Praggnanandhaa, reminding him of his own early days learning chess during his school years in Chennai. He shared those reflections in a brief address to the participants, wishing them success in their pursuits.

For 14-year-old Shivam Chaurasiya, the day was especially memorable. A Class 9 student at Guru Nanak National High School, Shivam won the senior category of the Dharavi Chess Championship and received his prize from Praggnanandhaa himself.

“I have seen their photographs on the Internet, but this was the first time that I have met a chess grandmaster. He is so approachable,” Shivam said.

Like Praggnanandhaa, Shivam comes from a modest background. His parents run a small leather goods manufacturing business in Dharavi. A self-taught player, Shivam was competing in his first chess tournament and said the experience left him hopeful for more opportunities in the future.

“We never have such events in our locality. This is the first time that I am participating in such an event,” he said. “I hope with the development of Dharavi, we will have more such events.”

Winners from both the senior and junior categories also got the chance to play a simultaneous exhibition match against Praggnanandhaa, with 10 players taking part. Sumit, who finished second in the senior category, described the experience as unforgettable.

“Meeting him was a memorable experience. We don’t get such chances. No meeting sports stars and playing with them. He is very nice,” said Sumit, a student from the same school.

Organizers said the Dharavi Chess Championship reflects a broader effort to promote sports at the grassroots level as the area undergoes redevelopment. They expressed hope that more such initiatives would follow, contributing to social development alongside physical transformation in the locality. (Source: IANS)