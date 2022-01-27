Celebration of India’s 73rd Republic Day in New York

NEW YORK CITY–73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated in Consulate General of India, New York with a flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal unfurled the national flag after which the national anthem was sung. Consul General then read out the address of the President of India. A video congratulatory message received from Governor of New York Ms. Kathy Hochul was played at the event. A short cultural program was presented by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, which included singing of patriotic songs and poetry recitation. Due to the pandemic, the number of participants attending the event was restricted. However, the event was telecast LIVE through the Consulate’s social media platforms, so that a larger audience could participate.

Local community and cultural organizations too are celebrating the Republic Day with much fanfare in virtual mode. Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), New England held a colorful virtual celebration supported by the Consulate General of India in New York on January 25th 2022 at the iconic Worcester Union Station in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dignitaries including State Senator (Massachusetts) Mr. Michael Moore, former US Congressman Mr. Joe Kennedy III and former Rhode Island Assemblyman Mr. Robert Lancia participated in the event.

Federation of Indian Associations Ohio held a Flag Hoisting ceremony at the Ohio State House, Columbus on January 26th 2022. Ohio State Senator Mr. Niraj Antani and prominent members of the Indian community were present at the event. The programme was live-streamed.

Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) held a virtual event on January 26th 2022 in association with the Consulate General of India for celebration of the Republic Day. Several dignitaries including State Senators Mr. Kevin Thomas (New York), Mr. Vin Gopal (New jersey), Ms. Kesha Ram (Vermont), Mr. Neeraj Antani (Ohio); and members of State Assemblies Mr. Raj Mukherjee (New Jersey), Ms. Latha Mangipudi (New Hampshire), Mr. Harry Arora (Connecticut) and Ms. Jennifer Rajkumar (New York) participated in the event.

Other community and cultural organizations such as the International Center for Cultural Integration (ICCI), Long Island; the Tri City India Association, Albany; the Indian Association of Buffalo (IAB); the Indian Cultural Heritage & Arts Awareness Club, New York; the Indian Association of Greater Boston (IAGB); the Indian American Community in Northern America, New Jersey; The Council of Indian Organizations (CIO) in Pennsylvania; and the Hindu Temple of North America, Queens NY are scheduled to hold their respective events in the coming days.