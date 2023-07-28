Celebrate Art with a Purpose: Support Saheli and Survivors of Domestic Violence on Aug. 20

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA- On Sunday, August 20th, Saheli will host its “The Art Affair” at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, MA. Artists from all over Massachusetts will come together to raise funds for the non-profit organization, whose goal is to empower immigrant survivors of domestic violence.

Santhana Krishnan, founder of the South Asian Art Gallery, and Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, The Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Executive Director and CEO at the Peabody Essex Museum, will be the esteemed Chief Guests.

“The Art Affair” is a gallery-style event featuring the remarkable work of many talented artists. Attendees have the unique opportunity to participate in an auction where all proceeds will directly support Saheli’s mission, Saheli said in a statement.

For over 25 years, Saheli has dedicated itself to helping women and children escape abuse and rebuild their life. By offering mental health services, legal advocacy, support groups and housing assistance, Saheli has brought peace and safety to more than 300 women and 350 children annually. Engaging in “The Art Affair” will support Saheli and in turn, women and children in need of help all over Massachusetts.

The event will be held at the Academy of Creative Arts, a three-story venue that encompasses advanced multimedia features that seamlessly complement the art displayed.

“The Art Affair” will showcase and highlight the art and the creative talents of numerous artists who wholeheartedly stand by Saheli and its cause. It aims to unite the community through art and culture for a noble purpose.

“Art has the power to transcend boundaries and heal hearts, and I am honored to contribute my work to Saheli’s cause,” says Ruchika Yadav, Saheli Treasurer and Board member who conceptualized the event alongside Saheli’s President Neelam Wali with support from the other Board members.

Both Wali and Yadav are artists themselves and promise an “unforgettable afternoon filled with artistic inspiration, delectable wine and hors d’oeuvres, captivating performances, and ample networking and socializing opportunities” for those who attend.

This event will be from 3 pm to 7 pm at 12 A St, Burlington, MA. Tickets are $35 per person and all are encouraged to attend this captivating day in support of immigrant survivors.