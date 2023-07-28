Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Rajveer Deol, Zayn Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting of ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ with Govinda

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is all set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, will be seen recalling an interesting event from the shooting of the popular song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ with Govinda.

‘Husn Hai Suhana’ is a popular track from the 1995 comedy masala ‘Coolie No 1’, starring Govinda and Karisma in the lead.

Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Hindi film history, and is now considered a cult film.

The film is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film ‘Chinna Mapillai’. In 2020, David Dhawan remade the film with the same name with his son Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. It was released on OTT in the wake of the pandemic.

For the special episode ‘Andaaz Undekha’, the audience will witness the talented contestants and choreographers showcasing their exceptional moves, while using a prop to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur.

Karisma and renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be part of the episodes as guest judges, while music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster, ‘Psycho’.

But, it will be contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble’s electrifying performance to the superhit song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ that will win the hearts of the judges.

The standout element of their act will be the usage of their prop – a hoverboard, which adds an extra edge to their performance.

Impressed by their effort, Karisma will say, “It was a fantastic performance, and I could never have imagined that this song could be performed so well using the hoverboard. It was a very unusual yet innovative idea, and I really liked the dance steps as well.”

Furthermore, Judge Geeta Kapur will speak about how Karisma and Govinda added their unique flavour and flair to the original song back in the day.

Responding to this, Karisma will share, “When I was learning the art of dance, I think that ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ was one of the most well-choreographed dances that I did with Chichi (Govinda). So, for me, I got to learn a lot through this song. And it’s a journey that you are starting as well with the same song.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony TV.

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

New Delhi– After treating the audience with individual posters of debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, the makers of sweet love story ‘Dono’ on Friday unveiled a new poster, showcasing their chemistry.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R Barjatya.

The teaser and individual posters opened to waves of love and warmth for the debutant artistes.

Paloma’s old-world grace and contemporary flair as Meghna charmed the audience, while Rajveer as Dev made his captivating screen presence felt.

In the new poster, together they bring an effortlessly sweet and genuine chemistry to the screen, making their debut a promising experience to look forward to.

The poster shows Rajveer’s character Dev completely lovestruck, and in awe of Paloma’s character Meghna. Dev is wearing a blue shirt, paired with beige coloured pants, flaunting his sweet smile, and giving the feels of the next chocolate boy of the B-Town.

While Paloma as Meghna is wearing a red dress with balloon sleeves, with several bracelets in one hand. She has kept her hair open in a wavy style. The look was completed with nude pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and thick eyebrows. She is blushing, with her eyes closed, and her one hand is placed on Dev’s leg.

Dev gazing at Paloma with all the love, is the proof that the tale is about innocence, and romance between the two strangers, who are bound to have one destination.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth. It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

Rajshri Productions, in its 75th years of legacy, is presenting a film helmed by its fourth generation.

One of the most iconic films from the production house is ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films ever made, and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

For their 59th film production ‘Dono’, Rajshri has joined forces with Jio Studios.

Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative producer is Sooraj Barjatya.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

Zayn Khan calls ‘Aashiqana’ co-actor Khushi Dubey his ‘family’

New Delhi– Across seasons, audiences have loved the on-screen magic that Yash (played by Zayn Ibad Khan) and Chikki (played by Khushi Dubey) have created in the romantic thriller web series ‘Aashiqana’. Well, Zayn and Khushi share a great bond off-screen as well, and consider each other like family. Talking about their bond, Zayn shared: “Khushi is a sweetheart. She’s not just just another co-star to me, she’s my family.” “She brings so much peace and she is such a beautiful and wonderful human. She’s beautiful and India knows that, but she is just as beautiful in person and I feel lucky to know that. The camaraderie and the chemistry we share on screen it’s just getting better, bigger and stronger. I love working with her,” added Zayn. ‘Aashiqana’ season four deals with bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore. As the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before. Zayn and Khushi have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse. While Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more. The series also features Himani Shivpuri, Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles. Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s Mahila Band ‘perfect representation of India’ New Delhi– Echoing the sentiment of ‘Aaj Ki Naari, Sab Pe Bhaari’, the women Forest Reserve Officers team from Nagaland will be seen impressing the judges by giving a spectacular music performance in the talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10. Their act on smashing hit ‘Sinbad The Sailor’ from ‘ Rock On!!’ , with a bit of a folk touch will compel the judges to give a standing ovation as well as salute them for their ‘passion’. The 2008 musical drama ‘Rock On!!’ was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Farhan Akhtar with music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The songs’ lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The film marked the successful Bollywood debut of Farhan and Prachi Desai. It also starred Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli in the pivotal roles. Awestruck by the talent displayed by ‘Mahila Band’, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen saying: “Whenever a woman decides to do something, she goes all out to achieve whatever she desires and creates an impact. She is unstoppable.” “Looking at you guys in the uniform, one will feel like saluting you, but I want to give a big salute to your talent. You guys were superb. Your mesmerising performance stole my heart. This is a perfect representation of India. A big Hunnar Salam to you,” she will add. Judge Badshah will further share, “The feeling of listening to something beautiful for the first time is very different. Being a musician myself, I crave listening to such brilliant pieces for the first time, as it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that, once over, can never be felt in the same way again.” “And, today I witnessed that in your performance, I felt that emotion. These ladies have such a pure and sacred voice. You guys rocked it. My mind is blown,” he will add. Their performance will also leave special guests Astha Gill and King amazed. Astha will commend them by saying, “While watching Mahila Band perform, I literally had goosebumps. Hats off to these ladies for still pursuing their passion while doing complete justice to their work.” Taking the entertainment level a notch higher, Badshah and King will also be seen performing on the ‘OOPS’ song along with the band. Putting the spotlight on ‘hunar’, the show will see extraordinary artists showcase their unique talent on this prestigious stage. The participants will need to impress the judges, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah to get the golden buzzer and secure their place in the competition. India’s Got Talent Season 10 will premiere from July 29 on Sony. (IANS)