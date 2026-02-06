Cadastral CEO Abhinav Somani Leads $9.5M Raise to Power AI for Commercial Real Estate

The funding round includes investments from Navitas Capital, JLL Spark Global Ventures, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, and 1Sharpe. The company said the capital will be used to expand product capabilities and scale go-to-market efforts as demand grows for industry-specific artificial intelligence tools.

Founded in New York City, Cadastral builds AI agents designed specifically for commercial real estate (CRE) workflows, automating complex and time-consuming tasks such as T-12 financial analysis, lease abstraction, loan compliance, acquisitions due diligence, and end-to-end underwriting. The company positions itself in contrast to horizontal AI platforms, emphasizing deep domain expertise and CRE-specific data handling.

Since launching its flagship product in late 2025, Cadastral has grown to more than 40 customers, with adoption across a broad range of firm types and use cases within the industry.

“Harvey, Hebbia, Rogo, and others have built transformative AI platforms for their respective industries — real estate shouldn’t be left behind,” said Abhinav “Abe” Somani, CEO and co-founder of Cadastral. “Whether you’re in acquisitions, asset management, lease administration, legal, lending, or capital markets, Cadastral offers a true one-stop-shop AI real estate analyst.”

Somani previously founded Leverton, an AI-powered document intelligence company that was acquired by MRI Software in 2019, and brings more than 20 years of experience across real estate investing and enterprise software.

Navitas Capital led the round, citing the growing importance of vertical AI solutions in traditionally slower-moving industries.

“Every real estate organization is considering its AI strategy at the moment, so the time is now,” said Jenny Song, Partner at Navitas Capital. “Vertical AI with true domain understanding is needed to capture value, and we’re starting to see that with Cadastral.”

Investors and partners highlighted the platform’s rapid deployment and ease of use as key advantages. The company says its software requires no customer-specific training and does not use customer data to train its models.

“We’re really excited about what Cadastral is building and how quickly it has already scaled across a number of JLL use cases,” said Raj Singh, Managing Partner of JLL Spark Global Ventures. “The speed at which teams can get value from the product is extremely compelling.”

Cadastral is co-founded by Chief Technology Officer Aman Dhesi, who previously built large-scale AI systems at Meta, DoorDash, and Square. Dhesi said the platform is designed to make advanced AI accessible across the industry, from small owner-operators to publicly traded real estate investment trusts.

“Cadastral delivers real value within seconds of logging in,” Dhesi said.

The company integrates with common document management systems such as SharePoint, Box, and Dropbox, as well as core real estate platforms including Yardi, positioning itself to fit into existing enterprise workflows as AI adoption accelerates across commercial real estate.