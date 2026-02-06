Massachusetts Treasurer Says Patriots Coaches Have Unclaimed Property, Urges Fans to Check State Database

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–As New England football fans gear up for the Super Bowl, two familiar faces on the Patriots sideline have some unfinished business away from the field. State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced Thursday that Patriots coaches Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels have unclaimed property waiting for them in Massachusetts.

Goldberg used the high-profile example to encourage residents across the state to search the unclaimed property database, noting that forgotten funds are far more common than many people realize. The Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division is currently holding $3.4 billion in unclaimed assets, and nearly one in ten residents is owed money.

“Whether you are calling plays on the sideline or cheering from your couch, this is one search that is worth making,” Goldberg said. “Consider it a two-minute drill that could pay off big.”

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, refunds, stocks, dividends, and other financial assets that businesses are required to turn over to the state after losing contact with the owner. The Treasurer’s Office safeguards the funds indefinitely until they are claimed.

Goldberg emphasized that even high-profile professionals can overlook forgotten accounts, and warned against assuming that a single search is enough. New property is added to the database on an ongoing basis, meaning residents who checked in the past may now have funds waiting for them.

“The last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl was seven years ago,” Goldberg noted, adding that many residents may not have searched since then. “If you checked once and came up empty, it’s worth checking again.”

With excitement building ahead of the big game, the Treasurer’s Office is leaning into football-themed messaging to raise awareness, reminding residents that searching the database is quick, free, and could result in a financial win of their own.

Fans and residents can search the state’s unclaimed property database at FindMassMoney.gov. As Goldberg put it, when it comes to unclaimed property, “the best defense is a good search — and everyone deserves a shot at the end zone.”