BVR Mohan Reddy’s debut book an inspiring entrepreneurial roller-coaster ride

Documenting his inspirational entrepreneurial journey, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman, CYIENT has authored the book — “Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT”.

The book takes the readers on an entrepreneurial roller coaster ride. Unveiled by Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former CEO Niti Aayog along with Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, the book chronicles the story of a young man stepping out of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart – to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building.

Undaunted by a lack of experience or means to capital in pre-liberalised India, B.V.R Mohan Reddy’s enterprising spirit took the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition.

He gained overseas education on scholarship and donned multiple hats for 18 long years before embarking on his life’s mission at 40. The mission has propelled Cyient – the company he incorporated, to pioneer in outsourced engineering services. Under his leadership, Cyient grew into an international technology enterprise, firmly placing India on the global engineering, research, and development services map.

The book captures his risk-taking journey. “Engineered in India” allows the readers to see human truths with tools that let them breathe life into their business aspirations and experiments. In the first part, the book traces the setting up, scaling, growth, and expansion phases of Cyient.

The making of a multinational billion-dollar enterprise, with experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate, scale, grow and expand globally. The book’s second part looks at softer, cultural aspects that set apart a successful, sustainable company – customer centricity, quality and process orientation, and people development to name a few.

Sharing his delight at the book launch, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said, “Engineered in India gives experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management and crisis management. I hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn from my journey, dream even bigger and engineer their success.”

Detailing the thriving startup ecosystem in India, Reddy added, “Today the startup ecosystem in India is far superior to what it was 20 years back. There is plenty of capital available, market access is consistently improving, the frameworks are changing and most of all the society is also endorsing the idea of entrepreneurship in the country. Furthermore, India is also leapfrogging when it comes to the adoption of technology which will further fuel the growth of entrepreneurship in India.”

Reddy has spearheaded several industry bodies and served as the Chairman of NASSCOM and Chairman of CII, Southern Region. He is also the Founding Director of T-Hub, India’s largest startup incubation centre. In addition, Reddy is currently serving as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, is a member of the Leadership Advisory Board (LAB) at the University of Michigan College of Engineering, USA, and a member of the Court of Governors of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

Reddy was also the recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2017 for his contribution to trade and industry. (IANS)