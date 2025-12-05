Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection: Kerala Reported 170 Cases and 42 Deaths in 2025

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Kerala recorded 170 cases and 42 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba infection, in 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the state has reported “211 cases and 53 deaths since 2023.” He noted that Kerala saw two cases and two deaths in 2023, followed by a steep rise to 39 cases and nine deaths in 2024. The number surged dramatically in 2025, claiming 42 lives.

Jadhav said the National Centre for Disease Control in Kozhikode conducted an investigation into the rising number of cases in July last year. A high-level review meeting was held by the Secretary of the Department of Health Research and the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, along with national and state experts, to examine the surge.

He informed Parliament that National Acute Encephalitis Syndrome surveillance was reinforced through 18 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, with a focus on cross-validation of tests, enhanced environmental surveillance and updated treatment guidance.

The Minister said the central government continues to support information, education and communication initiatives in Kerala while collaborating with the state on research, prevention and preparedness. Detailed epidemiological assessments were carried out by NCDC to strengthen surveillance and outreach. A revised communicable disease alert on primary amoebic meningoencephalitis was issued by NCDC in October 2024, outlining updated preventive and control measures.

Amoebic encephalitis is an acute, rapidly fatal central nervous system disease caused primarily by infection with Naegleria fowleri. The infection typically occurs when individuals swim in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers where the organism is present. (Source: IANS)