Books on PM Modi shines in ‘Neta’s Gallery’ in Kerala

- Advertisement -

Kozhikode– In what’s billed as a first-of-its-kind India’s first political library, books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shine best among paperbacks on Indian politicians.

Set up by a retired History professor Vasisht at the Providence Women’s College, here, the gallery has books on Indian political titans.

For the library, Vashist got the support of Susmitha, Head of the Department of History, Providence Women’s College and the students attached to the Department of History and Political Science.

The books on PM Modi present diverse perspectives, from hailing him as the harbinger of development in works like ‘Narendra Modi: A Political Biography’ by Andy Marino and ‘Narendra Modi, Creative Disruptor’ by R. Balashankar, to critical examinations like Shashi Tharoor’s ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and His India’.

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India’s beloved Prime Ministers, is the subject of works like ‘The Untold Vajpayee’ by Ullekh N. P. and ‘Vajpayee’ by Shakti Sinha.

Vasisht said the corridors of Indian politics have echoed with the voices of leaders who have steered the destiny of our nation.

“These political titans have left an indelible mark on our history, shaping the course of our nation’s journey through the turbulence of time. In recent years, there has been a surge in the literary exploration of these eminent figures, resulting in a rich tapestry of political literature that provides profound insights into their lives, ideologies, and legacies,” said Vasisht.

“Over the past decade, an impressive array of books in English has emerged, delving into the lives and times of major political leaders of independent India. Today, any library in India could boast a dedicated section titled ‘Neta’s Gallery,’ housing a treasure trove of books about Indian political leaders,” added the retired history professor.

The collection includes the legacy of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a prolific writer. “Letters For A Nation from Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963,” edited by Madhav Khosla, offers a two-volume collection of Nehru’s letters, providing “valuable insights into his statesmanship”.

Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister during tumultuous periods in India’s history, has been the subject of at least 20 publications.

There are books about other members of the Gandhi family, including Feroze Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Books on former Prime Ministers like Chandra Shekhar, H. D. Deve Gowda, and I. K. Gujral have also found their place in literature.

The gallery also houses books on former President Pranab Mukherjee, George Fernandes, Biju Patnaik, C. N. Annadurai, M. G. Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa, N. T. Rama Rao, Yogi Adityanath, Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Captain Amarinder Singh, Shibu Soren and M. K. Stalin. (IANS)