Bollywood Roundup: Zeenat Aman, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more…

Zeenat Aman memes herself, asks for ideas to beat the heat
The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself from the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.
The photo shared by Zeenat showed her lying on the floor in a red and green outfit from the film. She is wearing silver anklets and bangles, and smiling with her eyes closed.
She wrote in the caption: “It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupaa here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?”
As she posted the picture, several members of the film fraternity flooded the comments with praises for the actress.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film.”
Actor Sanjay Kapoor got nostalgic as he recalled watching ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ with Chimpu, Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor almost 20 times. He wrote: “Chimpu and I saw SSS 20 times at RK (Raj Kapoor), still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning.”
Replying to Sanjay Kapoor, Zeenat Aman wrote: “20 times! wow. Thank you.”
Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, to privacy of celebrities.
Vicky, Sara-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week
Mumbai– Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.
The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”
According to Adarsh the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ hits the big screen on June 16.
Adarsh said: “The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route.”
Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.
‘It’s at 30 when real adulting hits you,’ says Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah, who plays the role of Lavanya in the series said that she “deeply relates” to the characters in the show as they face the challenges of peer pressure, both in college and school, and even in their 30s.
The actress said: “It’s at 30 when real adulting hits you. This show provides a sneak peek into the lives of people dealing with the trials and tribulations of adulting, showcasing how they navigate through it all. At its core, Jee Karda is a fun slice of life with a touch of drama, offering a reflection of the lives we lead.”
The show, which also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, has been directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. aJee Karda’ will drop on June 15 on Prime Video.
Tamannaah also has ‘Lust Stories 2’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen along with Vijay Varma.
Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception
Mumbai– Newly-wed Sonnalli Seyggal and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for friends and loved ones here on Thursday night.
Several celebrities from the world of cinema, television and OTT, notably film director Luv Ranjan and comedienne Sumona Chakraborty to Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrat Bharuka, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Varun Sharna, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Vardhan Puri, and Raai Laxmi, attended the reception.
Sonnalli looked regal in a shimmery silver lehenga; Ashesh opted for a black and white ensemble. The duo are literally glowing in the pictures.
The duo exchanged their vows at a gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday.
For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with a pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery. Ashesh appeared in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban.
Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. After appearing in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, she was featured in films such as ‘High Jack’, ‘Ishq Da Rog’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’.
Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in the Miss India World competition.
Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol has said that she is “facing one of the toughest trials” and is taking a break from social media.
On Friday, Kajol archived all her pictures from Instagram, which means she has temporarily hidden her pictures.
She just has one post, which reads: “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.”
She wrote for the caption: “Taking a break from social media.”
It is not known why she is taking a break, however, fans claim that this is promotional strategy for her upcoming project ‘The Good Wife’.
However, many even showed support to the actress.
“Sending you all my love. Take your time. We will be here,” said one.
Another wrote: “Waiting for your comeback.”
One professed love and said: “We love you.”
A user called it “You are my best motivation.”
The Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’ titled ‘The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The original series, ‘The Good Wife’, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. (IANS)