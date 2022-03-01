Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Shaan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Yami Gautam ties up with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam has joined hands with two NGOs — Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India) — to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation.

“Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault,” Yami said.

She elaborated that women’s safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.

“The need to work on these issues stems from the women’s safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there’s a long way to go still,” she said.

“My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life,” she added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Shaan recalls how he had to sing standing on a crane

Mumbai– Popular singer Shaan recounts a hilarious story from his concert in Ludhiana where he was stuck singing on a crane. He is coming as a special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

While in conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Shaan said: “I would like to narrate a story that also includes Archana Puran Singh ji. Because we’re talking about shows that took place in Punjab, our show was in Ludhiana. There was tremendous fog due to which Archana ji didn’t move from her green room. She did all announcements from there itself.”

“They (organizers) made me stand on a crane and instructed me to enter from there while singing for the crowd who were unfortunately not visible to me due to the fog. So, I had to sing ‘Woh Pehli Baar’ on the crane and then it would come down to the actual stage where I would continue the show,” he added.

“So I ended up singing all the songs on the crane because the organizers couldn’t understand how to bring me down in such low visibility. The stage was also not visible,” concluded the ace singer.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ has a ‘Spider-Man’ connect!

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in London filming ‘Action Hero’ and his upcoming film has something in common with the Hollywood superstar Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man : No Way Home’ — the tower bridge.

Ayushmann took to social media to post an image of the team being at the Tower Bridge in the wee hours. Tower Bridge is an iconic location in London that has been used to film several hugely mounted projects like ‘Spider-Man : No Way Home’, Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’, Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond film ‘The World Is Not Enough’, Angelina Jolie’s ‘Lara Croft : The Tomb Raider’

About the film Ayushmann Khurrana had said, “This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I’m quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters. ‘An Action Hero’ is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations.”

“So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I’m sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen.”

A source says, “Look at the incredibly long schedule of this film in the UK! It suggests that the film is being scaled to a level that is incredibly novel.”

“Ayushmann and the team is shooting at locations that are incredible picturesque and we are certain that the film will be a visual delight. One has to see the film to know the level of scale that Aanand Rai is operating at. Action Hero is proving to become a thrilling promise for audiences.”

Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I don’t want to be categorised as an actor’

Hyderabad– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will next appear in the movie ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, stated that she doesn’t want to get categorised as a North or South actress, but only wants to do content-rich movies.

The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actress, who spoke to the media said, “I don’t want to be categorised in any industry like North or the South. I want to be an actor with a pan-India appeal.”

The actress who has two big-ticket Hindi flicks, ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Good Bye’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, said that she is open to acting in any good movies, without considering the language barriers.

Rashmika, though, subscribes to the fact that her appearance in South Indian movies like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ has given her great visibility in Hindi.

“People call me Srivalli (from Pushpa) or Geetha (from Geetha Govindam), etc. So the audiences remember my characters, which means they are watching all our content,” she says.

As Rashmika gears up for her next release titled ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, she said she learned to conduct herself by seeing senior actresses working on the sets of the Sharwanand-starrer.

“To see women like Radikaa, Khushbu, and Urvashi on the sets, knowing that they are such great actors, taught me how to conduct myself on the sets and how to treat others on the team,” Rashmika said.

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand will be seen together in Kishore Tirumala’s upcoming family entertainer.

‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will hit the screens on March 4.(IANS)