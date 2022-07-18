Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and more…

Vicky Kaushal’s latest picture shows ‘infinite’ love for Katrina

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a romantic picture with his actress wife Katrina Kaif, who recently turned 39.

The star couple are currently in the Maldives with friends and family members as they celebrated Katrina’s 39th birthday.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Katrina. In the image, the two are looking at each other and laughing on a yacht.

The actor captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption.

Vicky and Katrina’s friends could not stop gushing about the picture.

Speaking about work, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer-‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the horror-comedy ‘Phone Booth’, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Aamir has his fanboy moment with Neetu Kapoor on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of Neetu Kapoor on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. He appeared for the finale episode on the show to promote his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

He also mentioned that since his uncle, Nasir Hussain, directed her first film, ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’, he became her fan and feels blessed to share the stage with Neetu.

“Neetuji’s first film ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’ was directed by my chacha and since then I have been a big fan of her,” he said.

It was interesting to watch Aamir dancing with Neetu Kapoor on ‘Aati Kya Khandala’, from his 1998 movie ‘Ghulam’.

He added: “Today I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career.”

Moreover, Aamir enjoyed looking at the kids performing on his famous tracks and he in fact shook his legs with the contestants and their mentors to ‘Dhinka Chika’.

Aamir also played a game with the host Karan Kundrra and had a fun banter with him and Tejasswi Prakash. He played a game, ‘Who knows Tejasswi better’ with Karan and her ‘Naagin’ co-star Simba Nagpal.

The show was judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer and dancer Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundrra.

Kajol set to make OTT debut with untitled series