Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and more…

Vicky Kaushal’s latest picture shows ‘infinite’ love for Katrina
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a romantic picture with his actress wife Katrina Kaif, who recently turned 39.
The star couple are currently in the Maldives with friends and family members as they celebrated Katrina’s 39th birthday.
Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Katrina. In the image, the two are looking at each other and laughing on a yacht.
The actor captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption.
Vicky and Katrina’s friends could not stop gushing about the picture.
Speaking about work, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer-‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the horror-comedy ‘Phone Booth’, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Vicky will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.
Aamir has his fanboy moment with Neetu Kapoor on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of Neetu Kapoor on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. He appeared for the finale episode on the show to promote his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
He also mentioned that since his uncle, Nasir Hussain, directed her first film, ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’, he became her fan and feels blessed to share the stage with Neetu.
“Neetuji’s first film ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’ was directed by my chacha and since then I have been a big fan of her,” he said.
It was interesting to watch Aamir dancing with Neetu Kapoor on ‘Aati Kya Khandala’, from his 1998 movie ‘Ghulam’.
He added: “Today I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career.”
Moreover, Aamir enjoyed looking at the kids performing on his famous tracks and he in fact shook his legs with the contestants and their mentors to ‘Dhinka Chika’.
Aamir also played a game with the host Karan Kundrra and had a fun banter with him and Tejasswi Prakash. He played a game, ‘Who knows Tejasswi better’ with Karan and her ‘Naagin’ co-star Simba Nagpal.
The show was judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer and dancer Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundrra.
Kajol set to make OTT debut with untitled series
Sharing her excitement, Kajol said in a statement: “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”
The yet-to-be-titled series, a drama, will see the actress in an all-new avatar. Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn has earlier explored the digital medium in the capacity of both the producer (‘The Great Indian Murder’) and an actor (‘Rudra’). Both the series premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Taking a cue, the actress will be soon making her series debut on Disney+ Hotstar.
Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star shared that “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family.”
Ranbir-Alia’s ‘Kesariya’ full version sparks a meme fest
Mumbai– The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ heard the pleas of music lovers and released the full version of the ‘Kesariya’ song from the film recently. Earlier, only a part of the song was released in April ahead of the wedding of Alia and Ranbir.
However, the song has caught the netizens’ attention for all the wrong reasons.
The listeners are perplexed at the use of the ‘love storiya’ phrase in the song, which sticks out like a sore thumb.
What compounds the audience’s odd listening experience is the fact that the lines have been penned by none other than Amitabh Bhattacharya, the man who is known for his knack of writing unusual lyrics, his songs like ‘Pardesi’, ‘Mast Magan’, ‘Babaji Ki Booti’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’, ‘Kalank Title Track and several others serve as testimony to his lyrical prowess and genius.
But this time the audience isn’t too pleased with what Bhattacharya has doled out. As soon as the song hit the airwaves, it sparked a meme fest on Instagram and Twitter with many memers pointing out the visible difference before and after the mouthing of ‘love storiya’.
One user wrote, “Only reason ppl (people) saying they are enjoying south versions of ‘Kesariya’ more is because they don’t understand a single word of it. What if those versions of songs have cringe lyrics too?(sic).”
One user posted the famous picture of Jason Momoa sneaking up on Henry Cavill from the ‘Suicide Squad’ premier. The user tagged Henry as himself implying that they’re enjoying listening to the song while the ‘love storiya’ part (Jason Momoa) sneaks up on them to spoil the experience.
‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to drop in theatres on September 9, 2022.
Samantha Prabhu to grace Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022
The festival is returning physically after two years, thanks to the pandemic restrictions.
Commenting on the development, Samantha said: “Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I’m looking forward to.”
She further mentioned: “Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling”.
The actress will meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia during the course of the fest. She will also deliver a special in conversation chat with a live audience, speaking of her career and trajectory on August 13.
Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, “Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She’s such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work”. (IANS)