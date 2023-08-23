Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai
Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen in ‘Mandala Murders’ and ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, has decided to treat herself to a well-deserved break as she is celebrating her 35th birthday in Dubai.
She is accompanied by her closest gal friends Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, and Raashi Khanna.
A source shared: “While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels.” The itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, etc.
Following her rejuvenating birthday hiatus, Vaani will return to the sets with renewed vigour, ready to dive back into her projects with a fresh perspective.
‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and will soon drop on OTT.
‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike. The film is touted to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s.
It is a mix of comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.
Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures
Mumbai– Actor Vivek Oberoi has talked about his struggles, his values and his views on what it means to succeed and fail in Bollywood.
Vivek, who made his debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’, became an instant hit with his powerful performances in films such as ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Omkara’ and ‘Rakht Charitra’ among many others.
However, he tasted failure with duds such as ‘Prince’, ‘Dum’, ‘Kyun! Hogaya Na’, ‘Naksha’ and ‘Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak’ among many others.
Recently, in an interview with Dubai-based podcast AB Talks, Vivek revealed that he had never really taken money from his father and actor Suresh Oberoi, and for his ‘launch’ into the industry he was determined to make his own way in. A snippet of the interview has been shared on Instagram.
“He had fixed up a producer and there was a script waiting and everything. And I said no, I just want your prayer and your blessings. You made it on your own talent without borrowing anything, and if I have it in me, I’d like to make my own way in,” the 46-year-old actor said.
He went on to speak about success and failure in a cut throat industry like Bollywood.
Vivek said: “When it comes to Bollywood, and not just Bollywood because I think you can apply it to anything. I have seen great heights of success and failures, and something my father told me was, your acting never fails, the attempt does not succeed.”
“It does not succeed, then move on. The day you really fail as an actor is the day you stop moving on. You can’t live so much on your own success because it will make you complacent,” added the actor.
Speaking about being brought up by his actor-father Suresh Oberoi, who is also a recipient of the 1987 National Film Award, Vivek said that his parents raised him with the values of “never really getting out of line”.
“As such we were very shielded from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood and lived a normal grounded life,” said the actor.
He added: “You know, you start getting out of line and that feeling of entitlement starts creeping up, my mother who was kind of short so we jokingly called her Hitler, she would whack us and never allow us to get out of line and treat people badly.”
Right before starting the interview, Vivek performed a prayer.
On asking about the same, the actor replied: “In India there is this beautiful goddess Saraswati, who is the embodiment of everything related to art, culture, creativity, knowledge. She is the one who blesses us, you’ll even find her on the Indonesian currencies.
“You will find her in all the universities of Indonesia and it is a Muslim country, so it is a concept that goes beyond religion.”
“So whenever I am doing anything, whether I am acting, or doing an interview, or a podcast like yours, or even a photoshoot, it is just a habit. Even when I go on a stage for an award show or a function, I will touch the stage out of respect and put it to my forehead. So similar thing with the camera, you know ‘I am here because of you’.”
Shilpa Shetty’s fun entertainer ‘Sukhee’ locked for Sept 22 release
Mumbai– Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the theatres as her next ‘Sukhee’, a family entertainer is locked for September 22 release.
Directed by debutant director, Sonal Joshi, ‘Sukhee’ narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years.
Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.
Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the upcoming film and wrote: “Yeh Kahaani hai meri, aapki, hum sabki. Miliye aapki hi jaisi, Sukhpreet Kalra yaani ki #Sukhee se aur aaiye meri duniya main, 22 September sirf cinema gharo main.”
The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.
It stars Shilpa along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.
The film is produced by the makers Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.
It’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in ‘Haddi’ trailer
Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui got fans hooked to his look of a transgender in the upcoming streaming film ‘Haddi’ ever since its first look dropped. The trailer of the much-awaited film was unveiled on Wednesday.
The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. The trailer starts off with Nawaz’s character saying that the most dreadful thing in the world is his vengeance.
It then slips into telling the backstory of his character as we see his frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap making an appearance as a negative character who has wronged Nawaz’s family on the film.
The 2 minute 25 seconds long trailer has several hair-raising moments, gore, blood, drama and tons of revenge served as a cold assortment on a platter.
The film is against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida, and gives a peek into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap.
The hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by the debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma.
Talking about the film, Anurag Kashyap said: “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make ‘Haddi’ what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. ‘Haddi’ is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before.”
He further mentioned: “Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama.”
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said: “We’re filled with anticipation for the ‘Haddi’ premiere on ZEE5. This film truly deserves the affection, acclaim, and attention it’s bound to receive. Akshat, our debut director, has brilliantly helmed the project. To those intrigued by the trailer, I assure you, it’s merely a teaser of the excitement in store. Haddi is an exhilarating journey, captured with remarkable aesthetics. The entire cast, including Nawaz, Anurag sir, Ila mam, and myself, have invested our passion, effort, and affection into this endeavour.”
Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita studios, ‘Haddi’ will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023.
‘Haddi’ will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023. (IANS)