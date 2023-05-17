Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Urvashi’s Cannes style: Necklace with intertwined alligators, pink Tulle gown

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Cannes Film Festival as she put her best fashion foot forward. The actress was seen wearing a pink Tulle gown paired with statement jewellery. Her gown was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.

Completing her look with a statement necklace featuring two intertwined alligators. The actress complemented the whole look with a high, neat bun and hoops of the same design. The gown featured intricate detailing and a silhouette that perfectly complemented Urvashi’s beauty. The voluminous layers of tulle created a dreamy and ethereal effect.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which attracted all kinds of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening…”

Urvashi will be reportedly presenting the Parveen Babi biopic at the French Riviera. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly-anticipated film’s release.

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against ‘anti-nationals’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss every year as she spoke against “politicians, anti-nationals, tukde-tukde gang”.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline “Elon Musk: I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

She captioned it: “This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year…”

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

“But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it’s culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money…I see those more rich they get deprived they become…”

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya at Bulgari event in Venice

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was pictured posing with Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice.

Dressed in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine coloured ensemble in the event on Tuesday, Priyanka looked every-inch gorgeous.

A video of Priyanka posing with Zendaya and Anne have been doing the rounds on social media. The clip also shows the three stars talking and bursting out in laughter.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen seated next to Zendaya and the two are having a conversation.

On the work front, Priyanka’s web-series ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden, is airing on Prime Videos and her film ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan has hit the theatres.

Next, she will be working on Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol has shared an AI-processed image of herself and said that she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Jumping on the trend of AI, Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself.

She captioned: “AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…”

Kajol tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in her post.

Kajol is married to actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn. The two tied the knot in February 1999. The couple has two children. Nysa was born in 2003, and son Yug was born in 2010.

Several pictures of celebrities have been re-created by the help of AI, which includes names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar makes her Cannes red carpet debut in fairytale white gown

Mumbai– Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one’s work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.”

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community”, she added.

The actress’s white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout.

Sara Ali Khan goes ‘desi’ with Abu-Sandeep lehenga for Cannes red carpet debut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut and went full desi for her maiden outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures hours after walking the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, starring Johnny Depp, which opened the festival. “You Cannes do it,” wrote the actress.

Her desi look for her Cannes red carpet debut was clearly a hit with the Internet as several netizens lauded her choice of outfit. One user commented, “Thank you for keeping with your culture. You look fabulous,” read one comment. “Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation’s cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully,” read another.

‘Jannat 2’ actress Esha Gupta also walked the prestigious red carpet as she looked sensational in a white gown with exaggerated floral detailing.

Esha attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation. She chose Nicolas Jebran couture for her debut Cannes appearance with thigh-high slit. (IANS)