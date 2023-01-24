Bollywood Roundup: Tabu, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and more…

- Advertisement -

Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was ‘another person’ while helming ‘Bholaa’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tabu, who is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Bholaa’, directed by her ‘Drishyam 2’ co-star Ajay Devgn, revealed that Ajay was a totally different person on the sets of ‘Bholaa’ as a director.

The two have worked together in about 9 films including the blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ franchise, yet ‘Bhola’ is the first where Ajay is directing Tabu.

Talking about her experience with Ajay at the helm of affairs, Tabu told media on the sidelines of the second teaser launch of ‘Bholaa’: “While directing, he was not the Ajay Devgn, whom I’ve known for so many years. He was some other human being on the set as he sat on the director’s chair”.

About any special treatment she recieved on the sets considering the two share a long working history, the actress said: “Special treatment? He didn’t even smile at me while working. He became so quiet, so focused, he’s anyway quiet but he became all the more silent as he donned the director’s hat.”

Shedding light on Ajay’s working style as a director, she said: “He himself is such a good actor and that trickles down to his briefing and instructions for his actors on set. And yes he flawlessly switched to an action director while briefing about the action.”

‘Bholaa’ also stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

Kangana returns to Twitter, announces wrap-up of her film ‘Emergency’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on the micro-blogging site, Twitter and the very first tweet after her return on the platform talks about her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Twitter handle to announce her film’s wrap.

She also shared a BTS video of her film in which one can see different departments of the film unit coming together to put together Kangana’s ambitious project. The film, which will now enter the post-production stage, has set its release date as October 20, 2023.

Kangana wrote in her tweet, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 a 20-10-2023.”

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, the storyboarding, moodboards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

Ajay Devgn eagerly awaits release of SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai– Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn at the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘Bholaa’ shared that he is eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-entertainer ‘Pathaan’ and hopes that it “puts our industry on the track”.

Ajay at the teaser launch said: “When ‘Drishyam 2’ released and became a superhit, I wanted other films to do well… I wished that our Hindi film industry gave superhits in quick succession to rescue our industry from the pandemic induced lull”.

He added: “I’m expecting a stupendous response for ‘Pathaan’. The advance booking trends of that film are unparalleled. I hope it does well and puts our industry on the track”.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

‘Bholaa’ tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations. It also stars Tabu.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

