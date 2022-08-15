Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Taapsee tells what Ashok Chakra’s spokes stand for

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ took to her social media to share a powerful message on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

She posted a picture of the Indian flag in the story section of her Instagram. The picture shows each spoke of the Ashok Chakra signifying a good quality or value that the citizens of the nation must comply with.

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress also posted a thoughtful message on the picture. She wrote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Aur pyaar kaise kiya jata hai? Pyaar kar ke (how do we love? Simply by loving). Happy 75 years to our India, May we keep making her proud by being honest with that love.”

On the work front, Taapsee is reuniting with her ‘Manmarziyaan’ director Anurag Kashyap with ‘Dobaaraa’. The film, which opened the recent edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is set to arrive in cinemas on August 19, 2022.

Akshay Kumar: Let’s always cherish this freedom

Mumbai– Known for making films with a feel of patriotism such as ‘Baby’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Kesari’, to name a few, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on India’s Independence Day asked everyone to “always cherish this freedom”.

Akshay took to social media, where he shared a picture of himself posing with the flag.

“Let’s always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75,” he wrote in the caption.

On the acting front, Akshay, whose latest release is ‘Raksha Bandhan’, has a slew of movies lined up for release. He has ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG-2’ and ‘Mission Cindrella’.

Akshay also has ‘Gorkha’, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who lost his leg in a landmine blast but overcame his disability to become the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Independence Day with throwback video

Mumbai– India is celebrating 75 years of its freedom from British colonial rule. As the nation soaks in the grand celebrations, B-town isn’t far behind in expressing their love for the nation and marking the special day on their social media.

While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the Indian tricolour at his residence, Mannat, on Sunday evening under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative. On Monday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video in the story section of her Instagram.

The video shows paper cutting of an old newspaper which notified about India finally getting the independent status. The headline read: “India Independent: British Rule Ends”.

The newspaper cutting is followed by a monochrome clip of the Indian tricolour being hoisted in Delhi’s Red Fort in the past, followed by coloured video clip of the flag hoisting signifying the present day. Priyanka wrote on the video: “#HappyIndependenceDay”.

Anushka, Virat wish all Indians around the world: Happy Independence Day

Mumbai– Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a picture on social media and wished all Indians around the world a very happy Independence Day on Monday.

Anushka shared a picture on Instagram, posing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and the Indian flag.

“Celebrating 75 years of our Independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’, which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film.

‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ marks Anushka’s return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release ‘Zero’ in which she starred alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Ayushmann spends day with BSF jawans in Jammu

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spent an entire day with BSF soldiers in Jammu and shared a video detailing his experience.

Ayushmann took to Instagram where he shared a reel showcasing what all he did during the day with the soldiers.

The clips show Ayushmann working out, jogging and playing cricket with the jawans. He later went to the Border Security Force Frontier HQ, Jammu, where he was seen dancing and planting a tree.

The video ends with a message which read: “Happy Independence Day”.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Inspiring stories. Everlasting memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ‘An Action Hero’ by Aanand L. Rai and ‘Doctor G’, where he is paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Saif, Taimur build rock band stage with recycled paper

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan building a rock band stage with recycled paper.

Kareena posted a video on Instagram, where Saif is seen helping Taimur make a rock band stage using a cardboard box and legos.

“This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did. Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free… #FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt,” Kareena wrote alongside the video.

On the acting front, Kareena’s latest release is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’.

Saif will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the neo noir action thriller movie ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Radhika Apte.

Ranveer dedicates his IFFM win to 1983 World Cup winning squad

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83’ at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), is chuffed with his victory and dedicated the honour to every member of Kapil Dev’s World Cup winning squad.

The actor said that ’83’ will always be one of the most cherished films in his filmography: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev ’83’ one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography.”

He further mentioned that he will forever cherish the process of making ’83’, “But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond.”

Dedicating the honour to every member of 1983 Indian squad, he added: “I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world.” (IANS)