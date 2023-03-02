Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Bollywood actress, who returned from the Berlinale recently, is set to join the cast of the upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film’s unit recently finished the Mumbai leg of the film’s schedule and are currently filming in Scotland, the BTS picture of which was shared by the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani on Thursday.

The Scotland schedule will be followed by the Abu Dhabi schedule which will happen by the end of March.

Speaking about her association in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Sonakshi said, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time”.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars two of India’s biggest action stars – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Lauding the film’s director, she said, “Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them”.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s webseries ‘Heeramandi’ and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films ‘Dahaad’, which also marks the digital debut of the actress, in the pipeline.

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Mumbai– Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka and “it will always be special”.

Taking to Instagram stories, Farah posted a selfie with Ayesha and called the actor “special”.

In the photograph, Farah wore a black and white outfit while Ayesha opted for a white outfit with black sripes.

Farah captioned the post, “I choreographed my first song on her… she will always be special @ayesha.jhulka.”

In another photographs, Ayesha kept her hand around Farah as they smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Ayesha wore a blue saree, while Farah opted for a red and blue outfit. Farah wrote, “So good to meet up and find that some associations never change @ayesha.jhulka.”

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with a woman with a red hearts sticker.

She also wrote, “Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Farah started her career when she choreographed for ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. Directed by Mansoor Khan, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ released in 1992 featuring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kurbaan’ (1991). She was last seen in the web series ‘Hush Hush’, directed by Tanuja Chandra.

SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with ‘Pathaan’ and charmed the audience with his bromance with Salman Khan in the now fan-favourite sequence from ‘Pathaan’, will show up in Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’. For the same, he has reserved seven days to shoot a massive action sequence.

The union of two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema created hysteria as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen. This also signalled the birth of the now fabled YRF spy-universe with SRK’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger, crossing paths.

As per a source, “SRK will shoot for seven days for ‘Tiger 3’ at the end of April in Mumbai.”

The source further mentioned, “The fact that seven days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!”

‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis is set to release this Diwali!

“Expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in ‘Tiger 3’. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can be rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. It is going to be epic,” the source added.

FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri in Lucknow over property purchase

Lucknow– An FIR has been lodged against Gauri Khan, designer and wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company — of which Gauri was the brand ambassador — failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan. (IANS)